THREE Christmas STORIES FROM THE HOME COUNTRY BY SLIM RANDLES

I It began the way most miracles do: by accident

or the hand of God, take your pick.

It might have been the weather, at least partly. For

December, the day had been almost balmy and warm.

You know, sweaters instead of heavy coats. No mittens

in sight.

Then there were Christmas lights on the stores, and

that little bunch of Girl Scouts out raising money in front

of the Read Me Now bookstore. Jasper Blankenship

was inside going through the books to fortify his cabin’s

library for winter and sat, listening with a smile to the girls

as they laughed and waited for customers that weren’t

really coming along too briskly.

“It’s a shame there aren’t more people out today for

those girls,” said Sarah McKinley, behind the counter.

Jasper nodded and paid for his books, then walked out

to the truck. He stopped and thought for a while, then

brought out his violin, rosined the bow, and walked over

to the sidewalk next to the girls.

“You girls like fiddle music?” he asked.

“Sure do.”

And Jasper began playing fiddle tunes.

Carla Martinez was driving down the street, headed

for the Soup ‘R Market when she saw the Girl Scouts

dancing with each other in front of their table to Jasper’s

music. Before he’d had time to finish that tune, she’d

returned with her guitar and joined the fun. Jim Albertson,

the elementary school principal, showed up with a harmonica,

and he wasn’t

bad at it.

Dud got out his accordion

and joined in the

fun.

By this time, it was getting

dark in the street,

and several people

turned headlights on the

area in front of the bookstore.

Older people had

joined the Girl Scouts

dancing in the streets,

and Delbert Chin from

the Chinese restaurant

across the street sent

one of his girls out with a huge pot of coffee and paper

cups.

The party was on.

It lasted until the cars headlights began to wear down

the batteries, but during its brief lifetime, the street dance

and mid-winter party cast a blessing on us all

It must have been the weather.