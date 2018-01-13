THREE Christmas STORIES FROM THE HOME COUNTRY BY SLIM RANDLES
I It began the way most miracles do: by accident
or the hand of God, take your pick.
It might have been the weather, at least partly. For
December, the day had been almost balmy and warm.
You know, sweaters instead of heavy coats. No mittens
in sight.
Then there were Christmas lights on the stores, and
that little bunch of Girl Scouts out raising money in front
of the Read Me Now bookstore. Jasper Blankenship
was inside going through the books to fortify his cabin’s
library for winter and sat, listening with a smile to the girls
as they laughed and waited for customers that weren’t
really coming along too briskly.
“It’s a shame there aren’t more people out today for
those girls,” said Sarah McKinley, behind the counter.
Jasper nodded and paid for his books, then walked out
to the truck. He stopped and thought for a while, then
brought out his violin, rosined the bow, and walked over
to the sidewalk next to the girls.
“You girls like fiddle music?” he asked.
“Sure do.”
And Jasper began playing fiddle tunes.
Carla Martinez was driving down the street, headed
for the Soup ‘R Market when she saw the Girl Scouts
dancing with each other in front of their table to Jasper’s
music. Before he’d had time to finish that tune, she’d
returned with her guitar and joined the fun. Jim Albertson,
the elementary school principal, showed up with a harmonica,
and he wasn’t
bad at it.
Dud got out his accordion
and joined in the
fun.
By this time, it was getting
dark in the street,
and several people
turned headlights on the
area in front of the bookstore.
Older people had
joined the Girl Scouts
dancing in the streets,
and Delbert Chin from
the Chinese restaurant
across the street sent
one of his girls out with a huge pot of coffee and paper
cups.
The party was on.
It lasted until the cars headlights began to wear down
the batteries, but during its brief lifetime, the street dance
and mid-winter party cast a blessing on us all
It must have been the weather.
