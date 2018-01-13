W O L F F E S T

By Viviane Nguyen

Every sweltering April, University of Houston students

can count on one thing– they will not go hungry during

Wolffest. On April 10-12th, students will be able to feast

on food from popular local restaurants. Everything from

fried oreos, to gyros, to tamales will be brought straight

to the campus.

Wolffest is an annual event that is hosted through The

Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship (WCE), ranked #2 in

the nation by The Princeton Review for 2018. The undergrad

entrepreneurship program, named by its generous

benefactors the late Melvyn Wolff and his surviving wife

Cyvia, is known for its rigorous application process and

real-world simulations.

Among the senior capstone project is Wolffest. Students

are split into teams to enlist donors and food sponsors

and create a menu for a 3-day popup restaurant battle

right in front of the MD Anderson Library. Students will

apply the skills they’ve gained from class and create a

working business plan to cover the costs of setting up,

marketing, and running a popup restaurant. They will

then compete for the title of Best Popup Restaurant for

the best overall business.

“Wolffest is a way to give back to the Wolff Center

while combining the community and a passion for food

together. Through engagement with the community, I find

what makes Houston great: the southern hospitality and

diversity. This can be seen in the food, the donors, and

the students. As future entrepreneurs, this is everything

we want to see, and it’s a lot of fun to be able to make this

3 day pop up happen while we’re still students,” senior

Wolffest CEO Tiffany Thai said.

This is a great opportunity for companies who value

entrepreneurship to get involved with these cream of the

crop graduating seniors, and help donate to the cause.

All donations are tax-deductible and go towards funding

student scholarships, trips to meet Warren Buffet and

visit Wall Street and Silicon Valley, graduation banquet,

and retreats. These donations help forward The Wolff

Center, and put UH on the map as one of the best places

for entrepreneurship. “Wolffest is the best way to support

the community,” senior WCE student Andrew Lee said.

Former food vendors include The Crawfish Shack, Niko

Niko’s, BB’s Cafe, 100% Taquitos, and Bombay Pizza

Co. For local restaurants, this creates great exposure

in front of 45,000 hungry students, faculty, and alumni.

“Everyone is bringing their competitive spirit, but at the

same time, we want to combine our efforts to make it the

best Wolffest ever,” said Thai.

For more information about Wolffest and The Wolff Center

for Entrepreneurship visit https://www.bauer.uh.edu/wce/.

To learn how your business can help, please email wolffology@

gmail.com.