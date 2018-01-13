W O L F F E S T
By Viviane Nguyen
Every sweltering April, University of Houston students
can count on one thing– they will not go hungry during
Wolffest. On April 10-12th, students will be able to feast
on food from popular local restaurants. Everything from
fried oreos, to gyros, to tamales will be brought straight
to the campus.
Wolffest is an annual event that is hosted through The
Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship (WCE), ranked #2 in
the nation by The Princeton Review for 2018. The undergrad
entrepreneurship program, named by its generous
benefactors the late Melvyn Wolff and his surviving wife
Cyvia, is known for its rigorous application process and
real-world simulations.
Among the senior capstone project is Wolffest. Students
are split into teams to enlist donors and food sponsors
and create a menu for a 3-day popup restaurant battle
right in front of the MD Anderson Library. Students will
apply the skills they’ve gained from class and create a
working business plan to cover the costs of setting up,
marketing, and running a popup restaurant. They will
then compete for the title of Best Popup Restaurant for
the best overall business.
“Wolffest is a way to give back to the Wolff Center
while combining the community and a passion for food
together. Through engagement with the community, I find
what makes Houston great: the southern hospitality and
diversity. This can be seen in the food, the donors, and
the students. As future entrepreneurs, this is everything
we want to see, and it’s a lot of fun to be able to make this
3 day pop up happen while we’re still students,” senior
Wolffest CEO Tiffany Thai said.
This is a great opportunity for companies who value
entrepreneurship to get involved with these cream of the
crop graduating seniors, and help donate to the cause.
All donations are tax-deductible and go towards funding
student scholarships, trips to meet Warren Buffet and
visit Wall Street and Silicon Valley, graduation banquet,
and retreats. These donations help forward The Wolff
Center, and put UH on the map as one of the best places
for entrepreneurship. “Wolffest is the best way to support
the community,” senior WCE student Andrew Lee said.
Former food vendors include The Crawfish Shack, Niko
Niko’s, BB’s Cafe, 100% Taquitos, and Bombay Pizza
Co. For local restaurants, this creates great exposure
in front of 45,000 hungry students, faculty, and alumni.
“Everyone is bringing their competitive spirit, but at the
same time, we want to combine our efforts to make it the
best Wolffest ever,” said Thai.
For more information about Wolffest and The Wolff Center
for Entrepreneurship visit https://www.bauer.uh.edu/wce/.
To learn how your business can help, please email wolffology@
gmail.com.
