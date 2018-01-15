A NEW YEAR
Happy New Year’s Eve! A brand new year just waiting
for us to fill up with joy, happiness, love and
memories. Do I sound overly optimistic? Is my
glass always half full? Actually no, my glass is neither half-full or half-empty. I am
learning to see things differently the past few years. I am very thankful and thrilled
to have the glass, and the fact that it contains anything will make it even more wonderful!
I love seeing a new year begin. It’s exciting to think about all the wonderful
possibilities that a new year will bring. Will everything be perfect in 2018? Probably
not, but I am learning to deal with that too. I know that I will have the faith, courage,
strength and grace to face and get through whatever situations that may arise. I
have not made any resolutions, except this one: I want to live my life as fully as I
am able each day, one day and depending, one moment at a time. I don’t want to
worry about tomorrow, today. When I lay down to sleep each might, I want to have
nothing but peace and thanksgiving in my heart, knowing that it is well with my soul.
I sincerely wish each of you a Happy New Year, and that it will be filled with an abundance
of love, peace, joy and all good things! And when the tough times come, and
they will, that grace and courage will carry you through them. Cheers to the new,
and Cheers to the year ahead.
