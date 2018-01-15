Happy New Year’s Eve! A brand new year just waiting

for us to fill up with joy, happiness, love and

memories. Do I sound overly optimistic? Is my

glass always half full? Actually no, my glass is neither half-full or half-empty. I am

learning to see things differently the past few years. I am very thankful and thrilled

to have the glass, and the fact that it contains anything will make it even more wonderful!

I love seeing a new year begin. It’s exciting to think about all the wonderful

possibilities that a new year will bring. Will everything be perfect in 2018? Probably

not, but I am learning to deal with that too. I know that I will have the faith, courage,

strength and grace to face and get through whatever situations that may arise. I

have not made any resolutions, except this one: I want to live my life as fully as I

am able each day, one day and depending, one moment at a time. I don’t want to

worry about tomorrow, today. When I lay down to sleep each might, I want to have

nothing but peace and thanksgiving in my heart, knowing that it is well with my soul.

I sincerely wish each of you a Happy New Year, and that it will be filled with an abundance

of love, peace, joy and all good things! And when the tough times come, and

they will, that grace and courage will carry you through them. Cheers to the new,

and Cheers to the year ahead.