ACTS OF KINDNESS IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON

There is something to be said for acts of kindness that

come long after an incident occurs. We have all seen it

time and time again. Something awful happens and we

rally around at the sight of the occurrence. People step

up; we see the best of human nature; the media is all

over it. And inevitably another story takes its place and

those involved in the incident are left to manage as best

they can.

What is remarkable about this story is that the help has

come long after the incident even though the need is still

prevalent. The Mayor of Galveston chose to point his influence

and his energy in the direction of those still in

hotels and motels, concentrating on bringing a little piece

of the season to them to celebrate and enjoy a holiday

meal, even in the confines of their hotel rooms.

Somewhere around three thousand plus families and

individuals received a visit and a meal from the Mayor

and his Merry Band of Elves this last week. It was a

reminder that they are not forgotten, not alone. It is difficult

to wrap our heads around the magnitude of the disruption

Harvey caused, much less the lingering effects;

especially in those places hardest hit. The relief effort

continues and rebuilding will stretch far into 2018. The

value of the example set by Mayor James Yarbrough is

an important one and one we should all embrace over

this New Year.

Keeping in mind that there are those still without a

home; struggling to get kids to school, maintain some

sense of normalcy when absolutely everything they are

accustomed to has changed, might be a reason for all

of us to be a little restrained in our daily lives in order to

leave some time to give to the organizations still involved

in helping the victims. Perhaps, we even take a look at

our budgets and make some space to send a monthly

offering to one of these organizations, or even to a family

we happen to know; or a business that is trying to stay

afloat.

After all is said and done, the Mayor has reminded us

all that the need continues and that it is up to us to step

up and find a need and meet it. Texans are woefully terrible

at asking for help. It goes against the grain. Even

during the worst of the storm’s aftermath, Red Cross and

FEMA reps were coming to our paper to ask us to put the

word out that there was assistance available. Each time

they would comment that people were very reluctant to

ask for help. Well, that is our nature. So it falls to us who

are able to seek out those in need and find ways to help,

encourage, and give HOPE to those who are looking at a

difficult start to the New Year.

2018 offers us all an opportunity. We have an opportunity

to rise above the negative chatter that floods our

airwaves and all our many devices. We have an opportunity

to seek out opportunities to speed up the healing

process in our neck of the woods; to serve as examples,

like our Mayor in Galveston has done. Help us spread

the word and tell us how you have found a way to help; a

family in need, a chance to make a difference so that we

can encourage our friends and neighbors to do the same.

Best Wishes to All that we may find renewal in service

to our communities and hope that good works will define

us all in the New Year.