BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE FOR A GOD GUIDED NEW YEAR
2017 is almost gone and 2018 is knocking at the door.
And I know there are many things that we said at the
beginning of 2017 that we wanted to do but did not
achieve. So my advice to you is to let go of what didn’t
happen and what couldn’t happen and be encouraged
for a new start.
I know at the beginning of every year we always like
to make New Years resolutions of different things we
like to achieve for that year or things we can do better
for the coming year, but what I have come to realize is
that we make those resolutions with the best of intentions
and still, so many times we just don’t stick to them.
We start strong in January, and by the time we get to
June we can’t even remember what they were.
So I would like to encourage you in this year pray
about it. The Bible says “The steps of a righteous man
are ordered by the Lord.” I believe that when we pray
about our concerns and we give them to the Lord, not
only does he order our steps, but he also gives us the
Holy Spirit to remind us and guide us in the ways we
need to go. A lot of times we cannot do the things we
need to do because we cannot do them in our own
strength and when things start to get too hard for us,
we either quit or just not even try.
But I believe if we incorporate the Lord in our plans
from the beginning, then He will give us the strength to
do the things we need to do. In the end, it is Him who
gets the glory for the work that we do. One thing I have
learned is that God accomplishes his works through
us on this earth. He is looking for someone to partner
with. So the things that we need and want to do when
we partner with God, He gives us the strength and the
courage to carry out. We don’t have to worry about
making a “resolution”. In the Bible, Matthew 6:33, one
of my favorite scriptures, it says, “But seek ye first the
Kingdom of God and His Righteousness and all these
things shall be added unto you.”
God’s guidance is better than any resolution we
could make on our own. So as we go into this New
Year, forget about the things that were and find a new
strength in the Word of God and let Him direct your
path. I believe when you put God in the driver’s seat,
the rest will be the BEST of your life. So we are going
to go into 2018 with a new mindset of knowing that we
are nothing without God. And through Him, we can
do all things. So, for that business venture, Seek First
the Kingdom; and that new relationship, Seek First
the Kingdom, and so on in all things, Seek First the
Kingdom and all these things shall be added unto you.
I pray that 2018 is like no other year you have ever
experienced. I pray blessings over you. Happy Life,
Health, and Prosperity, through Christ, who strengthens
you. Remember, You Can Do All Things. Be the
Change You want to See.
