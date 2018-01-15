BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE FOR A GOD GUIDED NEW YEAR

2017 is almost gone and 2018 is knocking at the door.

And I know there are many things that we said at the

beginning of 2017 that we wanted to do but did not

achieve. So my advice to you is to let go of what didn’t

happen and what couldn’t happen and be encouraged

for a new start.

I know at the beginning of every year we always like

to make New Years resolutions of different things we

like to achieve for that year or things we can do better

for the coming year, but what I have come to realize is

that we make those resolutions with the best of intentions

and still, so many times we just don’t stick to them.

We start strong in January, and by the time we get to

June we can’t even remember what they were.

So I would like to encourage you in this year pray

about it. The Bible says “The steps of a righteous man

are ordered by the Lord.” I believe that when we pray

about our concerns and we give them to the Lord, not

only does he order our steps, but he also gives us the

Holy Spirit to remind us and guide us in the ways we

need to go. A lot of times we cannot do the things we

need to do because we cannot do them in our own

strength and when things start to get too hard for us,

we either quit or just not even try.

But I believe if we incorporate the Lord in our plans

from the beginning, then He will give us the strength to

do the things we need to do. In the end, it is Him who

gets the glory for the work that we do. One thing I have

learned is that God accomplishes his works through

us on this earth. He is looking for someone to partner

with. So the things that we need and want to do when

we partner with God, He gives us the strength and the

courage to carry out. We don’t have to worry about

making a “resolution”. In the Bible, Matthew 6:33, one

of my favorite scriptures, it says, “But seek ye first the

Kingdom of God and His Righteousness and all these

things shall be added unto you.”

God’s guidance is better than any resolution we

could make on our own. So as we go into this New

Year, forget about the things that were and find a new

strength in the Word of God and let Him direct your

path. I believe when you put God in the driver’s seat,

the rest will be the BEST of your life. So we are going

to go into 2018 with a new mindset of knowing that we

are nothing without God. And through Him, we can

do all things. So, for that business venture, Seek First

the Kingdom; and that new relationship, Seek First

the Kingdom, and so on in all things, Seek First the

Kingdom and all these things shall be added unto you.

I pray that 2018 is like no other year you have ever

experienced. I pray blessings over you. Happy Life,

Health, and Prosperity, through Christ, who strengthens

you. Remember, You Can Do All Things. Be the

Change You want to See.