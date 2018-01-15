CDC REPORTS WIDESPREAD INFLUENZA OUTBREAK IN TEXAS
Flu vs Cold
Signs and Symptoms Influenza Cold
Symptom onset Abrupt Gradual
Fever Usual; lasts 3-4 days Rare
Aches Usual; often severe Slight
Chills Fairly common Uncommon
Fatigue, weakness Usual Sometimes
Sneezing Sometimes Common
Stuffy nose Sometimes Common
Sore throat Sometimes Common
Chest discomfort, cough Common; can be severe
Mild to moderate; hacking cough
Headache Common Rare
Flu Symptoms
Influenza (also known as the flu) is a contagious respiratory
illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to
severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The flu is
different from a cold. The flu usually comes on suddenly.
People who have the flu often feel some or all of these
symptoms:
• Fever* or feeling feverish/chills
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Runny or stuffy nose
• Muscle or body aches
• Headaches
• Fatigue (tiredness)
• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea,
though this is more common in children than adults.
* It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have
a fever.
Flu Complications
Most people who get influenza will recover in a few days
to less than two weeks, but some people will develop
complications (such as pneumonia) as a result of the flu,
some of which can be life-threatening and result in death.
Pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus and ear infections are
examples of complications from flu. The flu can make
chronic health problems worse. For example, people with
asthma may experience asthma attacks while they have
the flu, and people with chronic congestive heart failure
may experience worsening of this condition that is triggered
by the flu.
People at High Risk from Flu
Anyone can get the flu (even healthy people), and serious
problems related to the flu can happen at any age, but
some people are at high risk of developing serious flu-related
complications if they get sick. This includes people
65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic
medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart
disease), pregnant women, and young children.
What are the emergency warning signs of flu sickness?
In children
• Fast breathing or trouble breathing
• Bluish skin color
• Not drinking enough fluids
• Not waking up or not interacting
• Being so irritable that the child does not want to
be held
• Flu-like symptoms improve but then return with
fever and worse cough
• Fever with a rash
In adults
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
• Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen
• Sudden dizziness
• Confusion
• Severe or persistent vomiting
• Flu-like symptoms that improve but then return
with fever and worse cough
In addition to the signs above, get medical help right away
for any infant who has any of these signs:
• Being unable to eat
• Has trouble breathing
• Has no tears when crying
• Significantly fewer wet diapers than normal
