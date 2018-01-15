CDC REPORTS WIDESPREAD INFLUENZA OUTBREAK IN TEXAS

Flu vs Cold

Signs and Symptoms Influenza Cold

Symptom onset Abrupt Gradual

Fever Usual; lasts 3-4 days Rare

Aches Usual; often severe Slight

Chills Fairly common Uncommon

Fatigue, weakness Usual Sometimes

Sneezing Sometimes Common

Stuffy nose Sometimes Common

Sore throat Sometimes Common

Chest discomfort, cough Common; can be severe

Mild to moderate; hacking cough

Headache Common Rare

Flu Symptoms

Influenza (also known as the flu) is a contagious respiratory

illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to

severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The flu is

different from a cold. The flu usually comes on suddenly.

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these

symptoms:

• Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle or body aches

• Headaches

• Fatigue (tiredness)

• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea,

though this is more common in children than adults.

* It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have

a fever.

Flu Complications

Most people who get influenza will recover in a few days

to less than two weeks, but some people will develop

complications (such as pneumonia) as a result of the flu,

some of which can be life-threatening and result in death.

Pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus and ear infections are

examples of complications from flu. The flu can make

chronic health problems worse. For example, people with

asthma may experience asthma attacks while they have

the flu, and people with chronic congestive heart failure

may experience worsening of this condition that is triggered

by the flu.

People at High Risk from Flu

Anyone can get the flu (even healthy people), and serious

problems related to the flu can happen at any age, but

some people are at high risk of developing serious flu-related

complications if they get sick. This includes people

65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic

medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart

disease), pregnant women, and young children.

What are the emergency warning signs of flu sickness?

In children

• Fast breathing or trouble breathing

• Bluish skin color

• Not drinking enough fluids

• Not waking up or not interacting

• Being so irritable that the child does not want to

be held

• Flu-like symptoms improve but then return with

fever and worse cough

• Fever with a rash

In adults

• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

• Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen

• Sudden dizziness

• Confusion

• Severe or persistent vomiting

• Flu-like symptoms that improve but then return

with fever and worse cough

In addition to the signs above, get medical help right away

for any infant who has any of these signs:

• Being unable to eat

• Has trouble breathing

• Has no tears when crying

• Significantly fewer wet diapers than normal