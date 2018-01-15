HOPE FOR THE HOPELESS CLAIMING THE LIGHT OF CHRIST ON JANUARY 6TH EPIPHANY FEAST OF LIGHTS SERVICE

I have great news for you! God is with you and for you,

right now in the midst of whatever you are going through.

I hope you can see it, even if you don’t feel like it is true.

The fact is, God loves you no matter what and is for you.

In this season post Hurricane Harvey, it might be easy to

wonder where was God when all my possessions floated

away? Or, in the midst of grief over the loss of a loved one;

or whatever hard thing you are facing.

Reality is —God is with you always –as close as your

very breath. He was there with you through the family,

friends, neighbors and complete strangers who helped

you through your trial wether it was to muck out your

house or get to shelter or something else.

The Good News of Christmas is the creator of the Universe

has come near to be in relationship with us through

His Son. A son who has been through trials, rejection,

great abuse, and even abandoned by those closest to

him. This one Emanuel, God with us, knows hardship and

can relate to us if we will allow him into our heart. This

is why God sent his son as one of us so we could relate

to him, and not be in fear of him as some far away God.

In the wake of a friends suicide this past Fall, I have had

to slow down this holiday season and BREATHE when

waves of grief roll over me. I am aware there are lots of

people who have lost someone or are in the midst of losing

someone. As such, I want to share what has helped

and comforted me. I also learned at our Hope Festival that

people can become more depressed and even suicidal 6

Months after a natural disaster. This six month marker

hits at Christmas time when people struggle with depression

and dark thoughts anyway. With this in mind, let us

be gentle with ourselves and one another and know these

are somewhat “normal reactions to an abnormal event”

according to my friends doing Harvey relief with the Gulf

Coast Center for Galveston County. If you are struggling,

I invite you to dare to reach out to someone else or call

the crisis helpline at 866-729-3848 for confidential support.

Whatever you do don’t believe the lie that you are

all alone. The hurricane crisis and recovery helpline and

other resources can be found at https://gulfcoastcenter.

org/services/hurricane-crisis-and-recovery/.

Remember God with us — Emanuel is Jesus’ very

name. I want to encourage you and assure you —you are

not alone. God knows what you are going through and

is with you through it all. I say again, Know you are not

alone. God is as close as your very breath. This too shall

pass.

Whatever hardship you are going through I

hope you can see God loves you and will work all

things together for good for those who are called

according to his purpose. (Romans 8:28). The

challenge for most of us is to keep turning to him

and surrendering our problems to him and follow

his lead. Most of us get impatient and try to do it

all on our own leaving God out of the picture.

We do this for a variety of reasons, fear of the

unknown or maybe we’ve been wounded by others

and struggle to trust. We may struggle with trusting

God. There are a wealth of reasons why we don’t surrender

our problems to God. If you are tired of trying to do it

on your own, maybe you can start small. Try telling God,

“I want to trust you, but I am afraid; please help me to trust

you with ______________(fill in the blank.)”

If you need something more tangible, consider picking

up a sign of Hope and claiming: “God, I am going to dare

to Hope in you, and that you have plans for good for me,

and that you are working out this situation.” Choosing

Hope is like pushing a lever on your faith and increasing

it. You can get your own sign of Hope in front of the St.

George’s Episcopal Cjurch at 510 13th Ave N. and the

other 6th Street In Texas City.

Claim a fresh start to the New Year with three wellness

activities on Saturday, January 6th at

St. George’s- Texas City 2-4:30 pm optionsorganic

gardening 101 or Prepare & Do Healthy cooking

for one or a family w/ Jeanette Pearson or

Learn about Living Compass Wellness Tool – finding

balance. At 5 pm Claim the Light of Christ at an Epiphany

Feast of Lights Service, and Bonfire of Christmas Trees

on Saturday, January 6th 5 p.m. (Donate your Christmas

Tree by leaving them on the lot behind church Sat. Morning.)

May God’s Light & Peace be yours in this Holy Season!

With Love and hope,

Pastor Robin Reeves

Rector, St. George’s TC &

6th Street Pastor