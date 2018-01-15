TEN NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS FOR HOME GARDENERS

The New Year will

soon arrive. Experienced

gardeners

are already tending

productive

winter gardens

and look forward

to the spring, summer

and fall gardening

season.

Over the last

weekend, I sliced

a tomato grown in

the garden. The

tomato had not ripened on the vine. It was picked a few

days ago while it was green because the mother plant

had been killed after the arrival of cold temperatures.

Most full-size green tomatoes will ripen if left on a window

sill. After enjoying the tomato, I then went out into

the back landscape and harvested a few kumquat citrus.

Gardeners in the Upper Texas Gulf Coast region can harvest

crops in every month of the year.

What are the most common mistakes made when it

comes to creating and maintaining productive gardens

and attractive landscapes? You would be correct in thinking

that surely there are more than 10 mistakes we make

but I think I have found the big ones based on my experiences

as a Galveston County Extension Horticulture

Agent. Rarely do I take a negative approach to a subject

but in this case, it seems to be the best way to get the

points across.

Think of them when making your New Year resolutions

for successful gardening.

1.) Not fertilizing the plants. We seem to plant them and

forget them. To keep ornamentals growing well, periodically

fertilize through the growing season. Bedding plants

and vegetables need even more frequent feedings.

2.) Setting plants too close together. Sure, we want the

instant effect but close planting is only good for short term

container gardens. Note spacing on plant labels or garden

guides. If plants are too close, they are far more likely

develop pest problems and quickly become overgrown.

3.) Pruning too often. Let your plants grow a little. Pruning

back to the same size and shape stresses your plants.

It is best to selectively remove overgrown branches and

shoots and not back to the same spots.

4.) Planting too close to the home or other buildings.

Gardeners are always worried about trees affecting their

homes mainly because they have been planted too close

to the structures. Keep trees 25 or more feet from your

home. Shrubs need room too. A general rule is one-half

the expected width of the tree canopy plus one foot from

a building.

5.) Picking the wrong plant for the site. No other plant

has this problem more than the crape myrtle. Oak trees

are another example as gardeners often fail to appreciate

their spread and height when mature.

6.) Expecting gardens to grow without our care. One

friend said, “visit your garden each day for five minutes

and you will spend an hour caring for the plants.”

7.) Not training young landscape trees. Trees need your

guidance to keep a straight trunk and good branching.

Early training can avoid the need for major pruning in the

future.

8.) Planting at the wrong time. How many home gardeners

still try to grow tomatoes during the heat of a Texas

summer? Use a recommendation guide to make sure

vegetables are sown or transplanted at the right time. For

trees and shrubs in the landscape, January is an ideal

time to transplant.

9.) Not preparing the soil before planting. Whether

it’s growing tomatoes in the garden or trees in the landscapes,

proper soil preparation is critical to plant growth.

10.) Not providing plants with optimum drainage. Although

we have assurance that the “40 days and 40

nights” ordeal will not be repeated, we often experience

only slightly less here in Texas. The need for good drainage

was exemplified soon after Hurricane Harvey made

landfall last August. Most vegetables detest “wet feet.”

Unless your soil is very well drained, raised beds are a

lifesaver. Remember, “It is easier to water a desert than it

is to drain a swamp.”

New Year resolutions tend to have a short lifespan. I

have provided ten common mistakes that gardeners

make. Make the avoidance of these mistakes part of your

gardening resolutions for the coming New Year. It’s not

incidental that I provided ten of them for like the biblically

based Ten Commandants, gardeners who think the

above are optional or frivolous are also headed for disappointment!

And also like the Ten Commandants, we

(including myself) should regularly assess our adherence

to these guides.

Upcoming Programs

WHAT: Growing Avocados and Papayas in the Home

Garden

DATE: Saturday, January 6

TIME: 9:00 – 11:30 a.m.

WHAT: Growing Peaches in Galveston County

Saturday, January 6, 2018

TIME: 1:00 – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: All programs conducted at the Galveston

County AgriLife Extension Office located at 4102-B Main

Street (Carbide Park) in La Marque. No fee but pre-registration

requested (phone: 281-309-5065; e-mail galvcountymgs@

gmail.com).