2017 TAX DEADLINE NEARS

Only days remain for timely payment of 2017 property taxes and the Galveston County Tax Office

hopes to make it easy for you to check that chore off the “to do” list.

One-fourth installment payment option is available to homeowners over 65, disabled persons,

disabled vets, surviving spouses of disabled vets and those affected by Harvey Hurricane. Divide

amount by four and submit first payment by January 31st. The remaining installments will be due

April 2, May 31 and July 31 (coupons with payment envelopes will be mailed in March as a reminder).

As in the past, the Galveston and League City branches will have extended hours January 31 (7:30

to 5:30), additional staff will be helping in all branches and shortened lunches will keep the counters

full throughout the last week of January. For those waiting until the last minute, you will be competing

for a place in line with more than 20,000 others renewing vehicle registrations, so be prepared!

2017 Payment Options

1. In person at GCTO branches in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe, Texas City Monday through

Friday 8:00 to 5:00 and in Friendswood Thursdays and Fridays (closed Noon to 1:00 for lunch)

2. Drop in payment boxes at parking lot of all full time offices (picked up at 8:30 am daily and

stamped received previous business day)

3. US mail – NOTE – all local mail is delivered to North Houston Distribution Center and later postmarked

so drop January 30th to insure January 31st deadline

4. Online (www.galcotax.com) via electronic check ($1 fee) or credit card (2.5% fee)

5. Credit card via telephone (English 1-866-865-1433 or Spanish 1-866-865-1435)

If online banking is your preferred method of payment, expect a 3-5 day delay for paper check to

be prepared and mailed to our office.

For directions to office locations call (toll free) 1-877-766-2284. Those with property tax questions

should ask to talk to a Property Tax Specialist or call the department directly at (409) 766-2481.

Galveston County Tax Office

January 12, 2018