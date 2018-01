Shawn Slater, Tight Ends Restaurant & Bar manager, was awarded a Certificate Of Appreciation by the Veterans

of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 6378 for support of one of the post’s community venues. From left are: Raymone

Underwood, senior vice commander; Slater; Fred Reyna, VFW bar manager and David Deaton, Post adjutant. –

Photo Courtesy VFW Post 6378