COMMUNITY COLLEGES TO HOST THIRD ANNUAL WOMEN IN INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

By Community College Petrochemical Initiative

Galveston, Texas – More than 600 women are expected

to fill the conference room of Galveston’s Moody Gardens

Hotel Thursday, Feb. 22, to learn about expanding opportunities

for women in the petrochemical and industrial

trades industries.

This marks the conference’s third year, hosted by the

Community College Petrochemical Initiative (CCPI), a

consortium of nine area community colleges.

The one-day event is designed to introduce women

to the careers and opportunities available in the petrochemical

and industrial skills industries, career fields long

dominated by males but now open to women.

“According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only

6.3 percent of women work in these male-dominated

fields,” said Vera Lewis-Jasper, Galveston College dean

of Technical and Professional Education. “Today’s welltrained

woman has the opportunity to enter these fields,

which typically have a lower wage gap and offer muchneeded

stability and growth.”

Last year’s Women in Industry Conference drew more

than 350 interested women.

“The conference is geared for all women—the unemployed

or underemployed, high school or college students,

veterans—who desire a stable, well-paying career,”

said Dr. Sarah Janes, who helps plan the conference.

“Because of an aging workforce, plant expansions and

new construction starts in a growing economy, there are

plenty of challenging, well-paying career positions available

in the Gulf Coast region—and refineries and contractors

are looking for trained women to hire,” Dr. Janes said.

Last year’s attendees included women who were

already working in the field and were looking to advance

in their career paths.

Participants will hear from other women who work in the

petrochemical and industrial trades industries, and will

have the opportunity to talk with college representatives

about enrollment, financial aid and other training-related

issues. Several major employers are also expected to be

present.

Corporate sponsors for the event include ExxonMobil,

Dow, Chevron Phillips, INEOS, LyondellBasell, NolTex,

Jacobs, Educate Texas, BASF, Zachry and Freeport LNG

Development.

To learn more about attending the Women in

Industry conference, or to become a corporate sponsor,

contact Kelly Dando, CCPI grant coordinator, at

281.425.6221, or kdando@lee.edu. Visit the CCPI website

at EnergizeHouston.org to register.

CCPI-member colleges include Alvin Community

College, Brazosport College, College of the Mainland,

Galveston College, Houston Community College, Lee

College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College and

Wharton County Junior College.