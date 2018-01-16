COMMUNITY COLLEGES TO HOST THIRD ANNUAL WOMEN IN INDUSTRY CONFERENCE
By Community College Petrochemical Initiative
Galveston, Texas – More than 600 women are expected
to fill the conference room of Galveston’s Moody Gardens
Hotel Thursday, Feb. 22, to learn about expanding opportunities
for women in the petrochemical and industrial
trades industries.
This marks the conference’s third year, hosted by the
Community College Petrochemical Initiative (CCPI), a
consortium of nine area community colleges.
The one-day event is designed to introduce women
to the careers and opportunities available in the petrochemical
and industrial skills industries, career fields long
dominated by males but now open to women.
“According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only
6.3 percent of women work in these male-dominated
fields,” said Vera Lewis-Jasper, Galveston College dean
of Technical and Professional Education. “Today’s welltrained
woman has the opportunity to enter these fields,
which typically have a lower wage gap and offer muchneeded
stability and growth.”
Last year’s Women in Industry Conference drew more
than 350 interested women.
“The conference is geared for all women—the unemployed
or underemployed, high school or college students,
veterans—who desire a stable, well-paying career,”
said Dr. Sarah Janes, who helps plan the conference.
“Because of an aging workforce, plant expansions and
new construction starts in a growing economy, there are
plenty of challenging, well-paying career positions available
in the Gulf Coast region—and refineries and contractors
are looking for trained women to hire,” Dr. Janes said.
Last year’s attendees included women who were
already working in the field and were looking to advance
in their career paths.
Participants will hear from other women who work in the
petrochemical and industrial trades industries, and will
have the opportunity to talk with college representatives
about enrollment, financial aid and other training-related
issues. Several major employers are also expected to be
present.
Corporate sponsors for the event include ExxonMobil,
Dow, Chevron Phillips, INEOS, LyondellBasell, NolTex,
Jacobs, Educate Texas, BASF, Zachry and Freeport LNG
Development.
To learn more about attending the Women in
Industry conference, or to become a corporate sponsor,
contact Kelly Dando, CCPI grant coordinator, at
281.425.6221, or kdando@lee.edu. Visit the CCPI website
at EnergizeHouston.org to register.
CCPI-member colleges include Alvin Community
College, Brazosport College, College of the Mainland,
Galveston College, Houston Community College, Lee
College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College and
Wharton County Junior College.
