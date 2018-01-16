DEAR MR. PRESIDENT

Mr. President,

“Corbin Casteel is a Government Relations and Political

Strategist from Texas. He is the former Texas State

Director of Trump for President. He serves on the Board

of Directors of the Maison des Enfants de Dieu orphanage

in Port-au-Prince, Haiti www.alexis-foundation.org

<http://www.alexis-foundation.org/>

Like you, I am a privileged American white guy. Most of

my life has been lived rather selfishly, with little concern

for those outside my orbit, much less my country. I grew

up seeing the “We Are The World” videos, went to bed

praying that God would make me hit my head on my bed

post in the morning if He wanted me to help the starving

kids in Africa. I woke up the next morning, hit my head,

and ignored the very sign I asked God for. I did nothing.

Fast forward a couple of decades and I find myself

today serving on the board of an orphanage in the

country of Haiti – a country I had barely heard of before

just a few years ago, save news of a hurricane and an

earthquake. I first visited Haiti in December 2014. When

I arrived, my first thought was, to you use your terminology,

“what a shithole.”

The condition of the country was, naturally, jarring. But

in a matter of moments, I started to get it: it’s the people.

Haiti is a country that has a way of drawing thousands

of North Americans to it year after year. It has a mystique.

An inexplicable magnetic force on so many who

cannot help but travel there. Initially, most of us had the

intention to “save” or “fix” Haiti (like many of the mission

trip t-shirts will condescendingly tell you). But when one

finally gets it, one learns that Haiti doesn’t need us to

save it or fix it.

Haiti needs us to partner with it. To stop giving to it, and

to invest in it. To stop handing out to it, and start assisting

it to grow. Haiti doesn’t need one more rice (Clinton)

or peanut (Obama) dump of excess foodstuff from the

United States, wiping out entire sectors of its already

fragile economy – a dependent state the U.S. helped

create in its endless “recovery efforts.”

Haiti needs a lot of things. But what they don’t need

is more beatings, from Mother Nature or world leaders.

The Clinton Foundation, among others, has treated

Haiti as an opportunity to fleece tens of millions of dollars

to enrich their cronies on the backs of hard-working,

but largely hopeless Haitians and their inept, corrupt

government.

But you, Mr. President, have an opportunity to completely

redefine U.S. foreign aid. And you can do it right

here in the western hemisphere. You can create a memorable

addition to your Presidential legacy. Haiti is our

neighbor in the Caribbean, a mere one-hour flight from

your home in Mar-a-Lago.

I invite you to Haiti. Come to our orphanage, Maison

des Enfants de Dieu (Haitian Creole for “House of the

Children of the Lord”). Meet our 62 orphans. Talk to our

50 Haitian nannies, cooks, washers, teachers, and security

guards that we employ who make less than $120 a

month so they can provide for their families. Buy some

bread from the bread kitchen that employs only Haitians.

Attend a church service led by our Haitian orphanage

director Pastor Pierre Alexis. Sit in on a school using

a U.S.-created/Haitian accredited curriculum where my

future son is learning English at a lightning-fast rate,

giving him a head-start to contribute to both the U.S.

economy, but also hopefully his home country one day.

Mr. President, we, and countless other organizations

in Haiti, are doing what the U.S. government has failed

to do: invest in Haiti. In Haitians. Creating micro-economies.

Keeping families together, where possible. Taking

our small bubble of the country and making a difference.

Empowering Haitians to take control of their country.

Creating jobs. Hiring local. Buying local.

Come to Haiti, Mr. President. I would be honored to

introduce you to my friends there.”