DEAR MR. PRESIDENT
Mr. President,
“Corbin Casteel is a Government Relations and Political
Strategist from Texas. He is the former Texas State
Director of Trump for President. He serves on the Board
of Directors of the Maison des Enfants de Dieu orphanage
in Port-au-Prince, Haiti www.alexis-foundation.org
<http://www.alexis-foundation.org/>
Like you, I am a privileged American white guy. Most of
my life has been lived rather selfishly, with little concern
for those outside my orbit, much less my country. I grew
up seeing the “We Are The World” videos, went to bed
praying that God would make me hit my head on my bed
post in the morning if He wanted me to help the starving
kids in Africa. I woke up the next morning, hit my head,
and ignored the very sign I asked God for. I did nothing.
Fast forward a couple of decades and I find myself
today serving on the board of an orphanage in the
country of Haiti – a country I had barely heard of before
just a few years ago, save news of a hurricane and an
earthquake. I first visited Haiti in December 2014. When
I arrived, my first thought was, to you use your terminology,
“what a shithole.”
The condition of the country was, naturally, jarring. But
in a matter of moments, I started to get it: it’s the people.
Haiti is a country that has a way of drawing thousands
of North Americans to it year after year. It has a mystique.
An inexplicable magnetic force on so many who
cannot help but travel there. Initially, most of us had the
intention to “save” or “fix” Haiti (like many of the mission
trip t-shirts will condescendingly tell you). But when one
finally gets it, one learns that Haiti doesn’t need us to
save it or fix it.
Haiti needs us to partner with it. To stop giving to it, and
to invest in it. To stop handing out to it, and start assisting
it to grow. Haiti doesn’t need one more rice (Clinton)
or peanut (Obama) dump of excess foodstuff from the
United States, wiping out entire sectors of its already
fragile economy – a dependent state the U.S. helped
create in its endless “recovery efforts.”
Haiti needs a lot of things. But what they don’t need
is more beatings, from Mother Nature or world leaders.
The Clinton Foundation, among others, has treated
Haiti as an opportunity to fleece tens of millions of dollars
to enrich their cronies on the backs of hard-working,
but largely hopeless Haitians and their inept, corrupt
government.
But you, Mr. President, have an opportunity to completely
redefine U.S. foreign aid. And you can do it right
here in the western hemisphere. You can create a memorable
addition to your Presidential legacy. Haiti is our
neighbor in the Caribbean, a mere one-hour flight from
your home in Mar-a-Lago.
I invite you to Haiti. Come to our orphanage, Maison
des Enfants de Dieu (Haitian Creole for “House of the
Children of the Lord”). Meet our 62 orphans. Talk to our
50 Haitian nannies, cooks, washers, teachers, and security
guards that we employ who make less than $120 a
month so they can provide for their families. Buy some
bread from the bread kitchen that employs only Haitians.
Attend a church service led by our Haitian orphanage
director Pastor Pierre Alexis. Sit in on a school using
a U.S.-created/Haitian accredited curriculum where my
future son is learning English at a lightning-fast rate,
giving him a head-start to contribute to both the U.S.
economy, but also hopefully his home country one day.
Mr. President, we, and countless other organizations
in Haiti, are doing what the U.S. government has failed
to do: invest in Haiti. In Haitians. Creating micro-economies.
Keeping families together, where possible. Taking
our small bubble of the country and making a difference.
Empowering Haitians to take control of their country.
Creating jobs. Hiring local. Buying local.
Come to Haiti, Mr. President. I would be honored to
introduce you to my friends there.”
