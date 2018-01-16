GALVESTON’S STARFINE FURNITURE UNDERGOES FACELIFT!
Galveston, TX—Galveston’s StarFine Furniture at 37th
and Broadway recently underwent a facelift, including
new “coastal colors” on the exterior and interior of the
store. Outside, bright white paint has replaced tan colors
at the main entryway and now outlines arch-style
stone-colored bricks at the corners of the building. An
aqua color, reminiscent of island vacation destinations,
is now featured on the main exterior walls, replacing a
neutral beige. The StarFine Furniture lettering facing
Broadway and at the entrance is now sapphire blue,
replacing red lettering, and what was a yellow-colored
star design is now in coral.
“ It’s surprising the number of local people and
frequent Galveston visitors coming into our store saying
they never shopped here before!” said Jody Stein,
Vice President and fourth-generation management of
the family-owned store. “We chose the new colors to
be more eye-catching and more in keeping with our
vacation-style community. The new colors are definitely
helping to increase the number of people who walk in!”
G alveston’s StarFine Furniture has been
a fixture in Galveston for over 97 years. Jody Stein
took over the reins of the store from his father, Ben
Jay, a year ago, when Ben Jay announced his retirement.
The store continually brings in new items and
features some well-known furniture brands including
La-Z-Boy, Flexsteel, Bernhardt, Hooker and Palliser as
well as mattresses from Tempur-Pedic, Restonic and
Kingsdown luxury mattresses.
“We try to showcase a variety of goods,” said
Stein, “so people can find different styles, colors and
fabric or leather coverings that fit nearly any budget.
And many of the
furniture brands we carry, as well as the new
Kingsdown mattress line, can be customized to whatever
the customer desires.”
G alveston’s StarFine furniture is at 3727
Broadway Avenue and online at www.StarFineFurniture.
com.
Leave a Comment