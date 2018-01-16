GALVESTON’S STARFINE FURNITURE UNDERGOES FACELIFT!

Galveston, TX—Galveston’s StarFine Furniture at 37th

and Broadway recently underwent a facelift, including

new “coastal colors” on the exterior and interior of the

store. Outside, bright white paint has replaced tan colors

at the main entryway and now outlines arch-style

stone-colored bricks at the corners of the building. An

aqua color, reminiscent of island vacation destinations,

is now featured on the main exterior walls, replacing a

neutral beige. The StarFine Furniture lettering facing

Broadway and at the entrance is now sapphire blue,

replacing red lettering, and what was a yellow-colored

star design is now in coral.

“ It’s surprising the number of local people and

frequent Galveston visitors coming into our store saying

they never shopped here before!” said Jody Stein,

Vice President and fourth-generation management of

the family-owned store. “We chose the new colors to

be more eye-catching and more in keeping with our

vacation-style community. The new colors are definitely

helping to increase the number of people who walk in!”

G alveston’s StarFine Furniture has been

a fixture in Galveston for over 97 years. Jody Stein

took over the reins of the store from his father, Ben

Jay, a year ago, when Ben Jay announced his retirement.

The store continually brings in new items and

features some well-known furniture brands including

La-Z-Boy, Flexsteel, Bernhardt, Hooker and Palliser as

well as mattresses from Tempur-Pedic, Restonic and

Kingsdown luxury mattresses.

“We try to showcase a variety of goods,” said

Stein, “so people can find different styles, colors and

fabric or leather coverings that fit nearly any budget.

And many of the

furniture brands we carry, as well as the new

Kingsdown mattress line, can be customized to whatever

the customer desires.”

G alveston’s StarFine furniture is at 3727

Broadway Avenue and online at www.StarFineFurniture.

com.