I AM NOT A BIRD AND OTHER THOUGHTS

In six months my family and I will be jumping on a plane

and heading to London, England. My cousin—my dad’s

sister’s daughter—is getting married and since she was

born in London, spent her entire life in London and met

her fiancée in London—it’s no surprise that the wedding

is in London. And that’s great for me, because London

is my favorite city in the entire world. Since my father is

from there, I have had the opportunity to visit the city

several times—starting from when I was three-years-old.

And with every trip I have made, I have come back home

with the prominent thought on my mind being “okay,

when can I go back?” I don’t know if it’s the fact that I get

to see my family, the hustle and bustle of the city, those

amazing accents, the fact that I could see a Harry Potter

actor at any time or the good food; but there is just something

about that city that makes me so incredibly happy.

Unfortunately, there is something that is standing in

my way of happiness. Something that is coming between

me and my amazing summer trip. I am, of course, talking

about the 10-hour flight I have to take in order to get to

my destination. TEN HOURS! You know, as a world, we

have accomplished so much. There have been so many

technological advancements, and yet we still haven’t

mastered a way to make long-distance trips shorter. I’m

not saying I want to travel from America to Europe in 30

minutes, but I think we can cut the trip by a couple of

hours. I mean, is it too much to ask to make the trip eight

hours rather than 10? Who wants to spend 10 hours

trapped on a metal contraption, flying through the sky?

I sure don’t.

But, when it comes to travelling the world, meeting

people, experiencing different cultures or—in my case—

going to a wedding—you do what you have to do in order

to get to your destination. Now, I am the type of person

who needs months of mental preparation before I go

on a flight. So I have already started going online and

looking up ways in which to pass the time on the flight.

Because, fortunately, the flight is only one small part of

the entire trip and I just have to do what I can to make

this flight as easy as possible.

The benefit of my flight to London is that it is a night

flight. So, if I can get to sleep for seven to eight hours, I

only have two to three hours of time to pass. The problem

is me actually getting to sleep, because I am a plane

insomniac. I have absolutely no problem sleeping in any

location—except planes. So there are several tips I follow—

taken from the Internet, talking to people I know

and from actions that have worked in the past—which

help me sleep on planes. I always make sure to sit in the

window, I wear my comfiest outfit, I bring headphones

to block out noise, I try pretending that I’m in my bed

and I start thinking of mundane things in my head; all of

which, when done together, seem to work quite well. I

know that last one sounds confusing, but basically what

it means is that I’ll try distracting my brain from thinking

of where I really am, by keeping it occupied until I’m in a

deep sleep. In order to keep it occupied I will allow it to

be filled with several thoughts—I’ll make up stories in my

head about my favorite book/movie characters, I’ll play

scenes from my favorite movies/TV shows in my head

and, sometimes, I’ll even try making lists. When I was in

high-school, and would be flying from India to my home

in Belgium at 3:00am, I’d try naming all the 400 students

in my school. I never finished, because I always ended

up falling asleep.

However, my flight on the way home is not a night

flight. So I’ll have to find another way to pass the time.

I mean I could sleep, but that’s clearly easier said than

done. Fortunately, long haul flights often have an in-flight

entertainment system. These are great because they are

packed with movies, TV shows and music that can help

you easily pass the time on flights. The selection is so

diverse that there is something on there for everyone,

and—a lot of the time—these airlines have new movies

and shows on board for the passenger’s enjoyment.

I love watching TV. I do it all the time, so there is no

chance of me not finding a show/movie that I like. I mean,

in a 10 hour flight I could watch a significant amount of

Friends.

Listening to music is also a great way to pass time

on a flight. You can listen to the music on the in-flight

entertainment system or you can listen to your own

music. Music is great because, not only does it keep you

distracted, you can also get some shut-eye while listening.

I don’t mean go to sleep completely, but with your

headphones in your ears you can lean back in your chair

and close your eyes. This allows your eyes to rest and,

who knows, maybe you do end up falling asleep. That

actually isn’t so bad, as sleeping is one of the best ways

to pass time.

Talking to someone can also be a great distraction and

way to pass time. If you are travelling with people, like I

will be, you can obviously converse with them. My sister

and I always sit next to each other on flights. She is the

type of person that has a lot of friends and with more

friends, comes more funny stories. We can talk about

our lives, encounters with other people and experiences

at college (her) and work (me) for hours—something that

is especially useful on long plane rides. If you are travelling

alone, then consider striking up a conversation with

the people sitting next to you. I mean they are probably

just as bored as you are and might be craving for some

human conversation. The best thing is that they don’t

know you at all, so you can be anyone you want. You can

make yourself and your life as glamorous and interesting

as you want it to be because, chances are, you will never

see that person again once you get off the plane. If nothing

else, it is a way to make a friend and later, when the

meals are served, you can have that slice of cake they

so kindly give you. Unless your flight neighbor is me, in

which case, I don’t share my dessert. Ever.

The longer the flight, the more boring, tedious and

irritating it may be. But it doesn’t have to be that way!

When it comes to flying, like everything else, it’s all about

your attitude towards it. If you have a good attitude the

entire flying experience will go off a lot easier than if you

have a bad attitude. So do whatever you have to do to

get distracted and pass the time, and think about the fact

that, when you land, you will be looking at an amazing

vacation in front of you.