MICROCLIMATES IN THE LANDSCAPE

A cold snap arrived as the New Year started. Nighttime

temperatures in my home landscape dropped into the low

twenties for a few hours.

After moving cold sensitive plants indoors, I decided

to repeat an experiment with water-filled Solo cups that

I first conducted one year ago on Saturday, January 7,

2017. As with my first experiment one year ago, I set out

several 16-oz. capacity Solo cups which I had filled to the

brim with tap water.

Solo cup #1 was placed out in an open area in the back

lawn. Solo cup #2 was placed on the ground under the

dense foliage of a red firecracker plant growing along the

concrete slab foundation.

Solo cup #3 was placed on top of the soil about 18

inches away from the outer branches of my Meiwa kumquat

citrus grown in a raised bed. Kumquats are the most

cold hardy of all edible citrus and can survive temperatures

down into the 16 – 18°F range but their cold tolerance

is dependent on a tree being properly conditioned

or acclimatized well before the arrival of a cold snap.

I was not taking any chances with my Meiwa kumquat

sustaining cold injury, so I draped two cotton sheets over

the nearly 6-foot-tall tree. When television meteorologists

later predicted a chance of rain, I placed a sheet

of plastic over the bed sheets. My Meiwa kumquat was

in full production and looked like a Christmas tree with

its plethora of bright orange-yellow fruit against the dark

green leaves.

Solo cup #4 was placed on the ground near the trunk

and underneath the dense canopy of the Meiwa kumquat

tree that I had placed two bed sheets plus a layer of

plastic.

While I have no delusions about submitting experimental

results from my rather rudimentary New Year experiment

to a revered scientific journal for publication, the

findings nevertheless can provide some insights to home

gardeners on what happens when a cold snap arrives.

So what were my findings? The surface of the water in

the Solo cup #1 (in an open area of the back lawn) was

frozen to a depth of nearly 1.5 inches by the following

morning. The water in the Solo cup #2 (on the ground

under the dense foliage of a red firecracker plant growing

along the concrete slab foundation) remained in a liquid

state.

The water in the Solo cup #3 (placed on top of the soil

about 18 inches away from the outer branches of my

Meiwa kumquat citrus) was frozen to a depth of nearly 1.5

inches by the following morning.

The water in the Solo cup #4 (placed on the ground

near the trunk and underneath the dense canopy of the

Meiwa kumquat tree protected by two bed sheets plus

one layer of plastic) had a paper-thin layer of ice on the

surface.

What are the implications of this study? There can be

subtle microclimates in a given area. Microclimates are

the little weather variations that can occur from one side

of a hill to another, from one street to the next, and even

within different sites in the same yard. Wind exposure,

bodies of water (ranging from small water gardens to the

Gulf of Mexico), etc. can influence a microclimate.

Even the brick walls of homes can create subtle microclimates.

Brick walls with a southern exposure to the sun

warm up earlier, reach higher temperatures and have

greater variations in temperature than north facing brick

walls. I observed that leaves on the lower branches of my

blue plumbago plants growing next to a south facing brick

did not sustain cold injury from last week’s cold snap.

The interior-most leaves of a large blue plumbago

growing near my office in Carbide Park also escaped

cold injury. That’s why I strongly recommend not pruning

away dead foliage until late winter after the likelihood of

cold weather is lessened.

The occasional colds snap made many gardeners

scramble to protect their cold sensitive plants. Tropical

and subtropical plants can be used effectively in the

landscape, but they must be protected or replaced when

necessary. The best approach is to plant a good balance

of tropical and winter hardy plants, so that your landscape

is not totally devastated in the event of extremely

cold weather.

At a Glance

WHAT: Collection & Storage of Burwood for Grafting

WHEN: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 11

WHERE: Discovery Garden in Carbide Park (4102 Main,

La Marque)

WHAT: Growing Great Tomatoes

WHEN: 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 13

WHERE: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office

located in Carbide Park (4102-B Main St.in La Marque).

Pre-registration required (e-mail galvcountymgs@gmail.

com or phone 281-309-5065).

WHAT: Kitchen Gardening

WHEN: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13

WHERE: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office

located in Carbide Park (4102-B Main St.in La Marque).

Pre-registration required (e-mail galvcountymgs@gmail.

com or phone 281-309-5065).