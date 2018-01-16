WHAT SHOULD WE LOOK FOR IN A LEADER

Very early in my working life, I was sent to a Tony

Robbins seminar. He talked about leadership and the

qualities that effective – not necessarily strong and not

necessarily “successful” – truly effective, leaders have in

common. I was impressed by his list as I had just been

reading Robert Fulgum’s “All I Really Need To Know I

Learned in Kindergarten” and I was finding affirmations

for what my father had been telling me I needed to understand

to move through the world causing as little harm

and spreading as much hope as I could.

Not long ago I was able to sit down with Mayes

Middleton to talk with him about his run for office and

what his motivations were that brought him to this place

in his life. Right off the bat he said that his frustration with

the current political climate and the lack of actual community

interaction was a big part of it. Mayes is President

of his family business, running not only the family oil

business but their cattle, ranching and farming interests

as well and is accustomed to addressing problems, finding

solutions, and acting on them.

Mayes believes strongly in community involvement

and is known for his charitable contributions. Believing

that giving financially is not enough, Mayes generously

gives of his time and expertise by serving on the

Board of First Liberty National Bank, Chambers County

Museum, Texas Public Policy Foundation, Empower

Texans & Texas Business Leadership Council. He is also

Secretary of the Chambers County Republican Party &

co-founder of Chambers County Ethical Government

Board. A strong proponent of family values, immigration

reform, property tax relief, fiscal responsibility and in

every position he takes, he is tempered by the will of the

people, the importance of ethics in all things and being a

strong and assertive voice of the people he represents.

When asked “ Why do you continue to write?” Robert

Fulghum said, “Often, without realizing it, we fill important

places in each other’s lives. It’s that way with the guy

at the corner grocery, the mechanic at the local garage,

the family doctor, teachers, coworkers, and neighbors.

Good people who are always “there” who can be relied

upon in small, ordinary ways. People who, by example,

teach us, bless us, encourage us, support us, uplift us

and the daily-ness of life. I want to be one of those.

You may be one of those, yourself, There are those

who depend on you, watch you, learn from you, are

inspired by you and count on you being in their world.

You may never have proof of your importance to them

but you are more important than you may think. There

are those who couldn’t do without you. The rub is that

you don’t always know who. We seldom make this mutual

influence clear to each other. But being aware of the

possibility that you are useful in this world is the doorway

into assuring that will come to be true. My way is to keep

writing What’s yours?”

Mayes Middleton’s way is to care for his community;

to stand up for his conservative values, work to educate

and inspire others, and to move through this world standing

up to those who would cause harm and bringing hope

to the guy at the corner store, the mechanic, teacher,

family doctor, and neighbors; to be a good person who

can be relied upon in the small, ordinary ways that really

matter.

