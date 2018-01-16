WHO ARE YOUR 2018 PRIMARY CANDIDATES?
By Trishna Buch
The 2018 primary elections are going to be approaching
in the next couple of months. Starting on February
20th, early voting will see numerous Galveston County
residents going to their polling place to cast their election
votes. If you want to make sure that your voice is heard
then make sure you register to vote by the deadline of
February 5th.
In this article, I would like to help you get to know the
candidates that you will potentially be voting for between
February 20th and March 2nd, and then again on March
6. Read on to learn about who is running and where they
stand on the issues.
Mark Henry and Lonnie Cox are both running for
the position of Galveston County Judge. Henry, who is
current judge and has been since 2010, was the first
Republican elected after several years of Democratic
leadership. According to his website, judgehenry.com,
Henry has helped bring the county to a ‘New Era’ by
“wiping out 40 percent of the county debt during his first
two terms”, helped the county achieve its lowest tax rate
in 15 years, reformed the county’s insurance coverage,
privatized the public assistance program, created the
Galveston County Veterans Treatment Court, and is “one
of the most Second Amendment friendly County Judges”
in Texas.
His opponent, Lonnie Cox, is the judge of the 56th
District Court. He also has experience as assistant district
attorney and as a customer service supervisor for
two Texas plants Based on his website, judgecox.com,
he is committed to the community he lives and works in.
He plans to “work positively and respectfully with elected
officials”, “cut needless government waste” and “promote
business and industry development that will bring jobs
and revenue to the county.”
Ken Clark, Billy Enochs and Jim Bulgier are all running
for the position of Galveston County Precinct Four
Commissioner. Clark has served Precinct Four for the
past 18 years. As part of his tenure, he has helped pass
the 2000, 2008 and 2017 bond issues. These issues,
according to the website, “funded many infrastructure
projects including building, drainage and roads.” As far as
the issues are concerned, Clark has helped “reduce the
county tax rate by over 12 percent the last seven years”,
“modernized governmental operations”, “paid off debt,
saving taxpayers millions,” “accelerate our transportation
and infrastructure”, and “committed to drainage improvements
and coastal spine.”
Enochs is currently working as the public health and
medical intelligence officer on the Ellington Field Joint
Reserve Base. Enochs’ entire party platform is based
on the idea that elected officials need to put the citizens
first, over the politics. On his website he states that, as
an individual who was born local, raised local, educated
local and worked local, he understands the issues and
concerns of citizens extremely well. Furthermore, his
platform follows the point of Great Leaders C.A.R.E.;
which means being a leader who “has character first,”
“is about people not politics,” “stays results oriented” and
“maintains an excellent mindset.” Bulgier is the owner of
JTB Services, a premier demolition company in Houston;
helped form a concrete recycling company, Coastal
Crushed Concrete; has served as board president of
the Galloway School Board in Friendswood; served as
president of two neighborhood community associations
and much more.
Similar to Enochs, Bulgier believes that the best
elected officials are the ones who are not career politicians,
but are just like you and I; regular people, who
want to do the best for the citizens of Galveston County.
According to his website, he plans to run the government
like a business and not use the budget as a “bottomless
fund.” Among other issues, he hopes to show citizens the
benefits of spending their hard-earned tax dollars and
reaching a point where citizens can pay less taxes.
Jack Roady and Tom Dickens are running for the
position of Galveston County District Attorney. Roady
was elected to the position in 2010 and re-elected in
2014. He is an appointed member of the Texas Criminal
Justice Integrity Unit, was named Prosecutor Of The
Year in 2016 and serves on several boards, including
HIS Ministries and the Advocacy Center For Children
Of Galveston County. As district attorney Roady has
diligently been following his three main promises to the
people: “seeing that justice is done with integrity,” “seeing
that justice is done effectively and efficiently” and “seeing
that justice is equal for everyone.”
Tom Dickens, has experience as a police officer, in
construction and in manufacturing. He believes that
the district attorney’s office needs to adhere to the
Constitution and promises to “honor his duty to due process,
and pledge his allegiance to citizens of Galveston
County, regardless of party, race, or religion.”
Kevin Walsh is running for the position of county treasurer.
Walsh has served in this position since 2003. As a
treasurer, Walsh serves as the chief custodian of county
funds, maintains records of all deposits and withdrawals,
acts as the payroll coordinator of the county, disburses
county funds as directed by the Commissioners Court,
works as contract administrator for bank depository and
investment officer and works as statutory supervisor of
unclaimed property. You can learn more about Walsh’s
responsibilities, which he will continue to hold if re-elected,
at www.galvestoncountytx.gov/TREASURER/Pages/
default.aspx.
John Kinnard is running for the position of District
Clerk. Kinnard has more than three decades of experience
in the justice system. He has worked as an attorney,
FBI agent, police officer and as Galveston County District
Clerk. As district clerk, Kinnard’s responsibilities—which
will continue if re-elected—are to be the “custodian of
all records relating to or lawfully deposited in the clerk’s
office.” He and his office are in charge of any court pleadings
and papers that are “part of any cause of action, civil
or criminal, in the court’s served by the District Clerk.”
You can learn more about the District Clerk’s responsibilities
at www.galvestoncountytx.gov/dc/Pages/default.
aspx.
Kim Sullivan is running for the position of Galveston
County Probate Court judge. The words most commonly
used to describe Sullivan are leadership, commitment
and experience. After graduating from the South Texas
College Of Law, Sullivan started working in the Galveston
County Probate Court as probate court investigator. After
four years of service, she became a prosecutor with
the county’s district attorney’s office. She ventured into
private practice in 2006 and, in 2010, was first elected
to the positon of Galveston County Probate judge. The
promises she made in 2010, when elected, included:
ensuring that everyone receives a fair hearing, not making
decisions behind closed doors, not tolerating favoritism,
and promising an efficient court. Furthermore, also
on her website, she has discussed several improvements
achieved by the court, such as: setting cases immediately,
processing more guardianship cases than before,
requiring backup documentation for expenditures and
much more. If re-elected, the achievements of Sullivan
will continue to grow.
Greg Rikard and Alison Cox are both running for the
position of Justice Of The Peace, Precinct One. According
to his website, votegregforjp.com, Rikard has experience
as a police officer and as corrections supervisor for the
Galveston County Sherriff’s Department. On his website,
he states that “my 20+ years of local law enforcement
experience and desire to defend our fundamental right
of an accessible court system are some of the reasons
why I want to be the next Galveston County Justice of
the Peace in Precinct One.” As far as the issues are concerned,
Rikard believes in fixing our broken court, having
open and accessible courts and strongly believes the
justice of the peace should be someone with experience.
Alison Cox , based on her Facebook page https://
www.facebook.com/AlisonCoxforJP/, Cox is a community
oriented individual who currently holds the position of
Justice Of The Peace and, if re-elected, will continue to
serve the citizens of the county with their best interests
at heart.
Randy Weber and Bill Sargeant are both running for
the position of Texas Congressional District 14. Weber
is a public servant and small business owner who represents
the 14th District of Texas. He is chairman of the
Energy Committee and was recently appointed to the
House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. In
1981, he built an air-conditioning company—Weber’s Air
and Heat—and has served for four years in the Texas
State House. During his time in the THS, Weber served
on several committees and “authored landmark legislation
to combat human trafficking and protect women,
young girls and boys.” As far as the issues are concerned,
among others, Weber believes in immigration
reform and spending cuts.
Bill Sargeant, is a web developer, broker and realtor.
He has worked for the US Department of Commerce
and served as a staff member of two House members
and one Senate member. He handled trade legislation
for the Department of Commerce for 17 years and
spent one year as “chief deputy clerk for elections for
the Office of the County Clerk of Galveston, Texas.”
According to Ballotpedia when he ran to represent the
14th Congressional District in 2012, he stated that he
will always live up to the oath he took, in 1961 when
becoming a seaman recruit for the navy, to support
and defend the Constitution. Furthermore, also according
to Ballotpedia, Sargeant believes in strong military,
opposes “efforts to stifle free economy”, and believes in
letting “we the people make our own decisions within the
framework of a free market place.”
Lastly, Wayne Faircloth and Mayes Middleton are
both running for the position of Texas House District
23. Faircloth has experience as a teacher, an insurance
agent and in the manufacturing industry. He has represented
the people of Galveston County for more than 30
years and, after Hurricane Ike hit in 2008, his insurance
agency was brought several property claims and he
helped handle several losses incurred as a result of the
hurricane. According to his website, Faircloth is guided
by faith and his love for his family. From a platform standpoint,
he believes, among other issues, in fiscal discipline
by “controlling spending, reducing taxes, and maintaining
a reserve of funds for in time of need”; “believes strongly
in maintaining our state’s infrastructure”; “believes that
providing a quality education is the state’s most important
responsibility”; “will vote to reduce or eliminate many
of the unfunded mandates that currently burden public
schools,”; and supports “a historic and unprecedented
investment in securing the Texas-Mexico border.”
Mayes Middleton, is president of Middleton Oil
Company, runs ranching, cattle and farming operations
in several counties across Texas and strongly believes
in community involvement. He serves on several boards,
including First Liberty National Bank and the Galveston
Island Pachyderm Club and, through his charitable
efforts, helped rebuild a church in Chambers County and
donated a school in Galveston. As far as the issues are
concerned, Middleton believes in securing our border,
banning sanctuary cities, enforcing immigration laws,
proving property tax relief, restoring the second amendment
rights, expanding education opportunities, reforming
school finance, defending religious liberties, advocating
for free market reforms and much more.
For all of these candidates you can find more information,
and gain a more detailed insight into themselves
and their stances on the issues, at the provided websites.
Take the time to get to know each candidate, even
contacting them if needed, so that—when you cast your
vote—you are making a fully informed decision.
kenclark.org
billyenoch.com
bulgierforcommissioner.com
jackroady.com
tomdickensforda.com
kim4probatejudge.com
weber.house.gov
votefaircloth.com
mayesmiddleton.com
Leave a Comment