WHO ARE YOUR 2018 PRIMARY CANDIDATES?

By Trishna Buch

The 2018 primary elections are going to be approaching

in the next couple of months. Starting on February

20th, early voting will see numerous Galveston County

residents going to their polling place to cast their election

votes. If you want to make sure that your voice is heard

then make sure you register to vote by the deadline of

February 5th.

In this article, I would like to help you get to know the

candidates that you will potentially be voting for between

February 20th and March 2nd, and then again on March

6. Read on to learn about who is running and where they

stand on the issues.

Mark Henry and Lonnie Cox are both running for

the position of Galveston County Judge. Henry, who is

current judge and has been since 2010, was the first

Republican elected after several years of Democratic

leadership. According to his website, judgehenry.com,

Henry has helped bring the county to a ‘New Era’ by

“wiping out 40 percent of the county debt during his first

two terms”, helped the county achieve its lowest tax rate

in 15 years, reformed the county’s insurance coverage,

privatized the public assistance program, created the

Galveston County Veterans Treatment Court, and is “one

of the most Second Amendment friendly County Judges”

in Texas.

His opponent, Lonnie Cox, is the judge of the 56th

District Court. He also has experience as assistant district

attorney and as a customer service supervisor for

two Texas plants Based on his website, judgecox.com,

he is committed to the community he lives and works in.

He plans to “work positively and respectfully with elected

officials”, “cut needless government waste” and “promote

business and industry development that will bring jobs

and revenue to the county.”

Ken Clark, Billy Enochs and Jim Bulgier are all running

for the position of Galveston County Precinct Four

Commissioner. Clark has served Precinct Four for the

past 18 years. As part of his tenure, he has helped pass

the 2000, 2008 and 2017 bond issues. These issues,

according to the website, “funded many infrastructure

projects including building, drainage and roads.” As far as

the issues are concerned, Clark has helped “reduce the

county tax rate by over 12 percent the last seven years”,

“modernized governmental operations”, “paid off debt,

saving taxpayers millions,” “accelerate our transportation

and infrastructure”, and “committed to drainage improvements

and coastal spine.”

Enochs is currently working as the public health and

medical intelligence officer on the Ellington Field Joint

Reserve Base. Enochs’ entire party platform is based

on the idea that elected officials need to put the citizens

first, over the politics. On his website he states that, as

an individual who was born local, raised local, educated

local and worked local, he understands the issues and

concerns of citizens extremely well. Furthermore, his

platform follows the point of Great Leaders C.A.R.E.;

which means being a leader who “has character first,”

“is about people not politics,” “stays results oriented” and

“maintains an excellent mindset.” Bulgier is the owner of

JTB Services, a premier demolition company in Houston;

helped form a concrete recycling company, Coastal

Crushed Concrete; has served as board president of

the Galloway School Board in Friendswood; served as

president of two neighborhood community associations

and much more.

Similar to Enochs, Bulgier believes that the best

elected officials are the ones who are not career politicians,

but are just like you and I; regular people, who

want to do the best for the citizens of Galveston County.

According to his website, he plans to run the government

like a business and not use the budget as a “bottomless

fund.” Among other issues, he hopes to show citizens the

benefits of spending their hard-earned tax dollars and

reaching a point where citizens can pay less taxes.

Jack Roady and Tom Dickens are running for the

position of Galveston County District Attorney. Roady

was elected to the position in 2010 and re-elected in

2014. He is an appointed member of the Texas Criminal

Justice Integrity Unit, was named Prosecutor Of The

Year in 2016 and serves on several boards, including

HIS Ministries and the Advocacy Center For Children

Of Galveston County. As district attorney Roady has

diligently been following his three main promises to the

people: “seeing that justice is done with integrity,” “seeing

that justice is done effectively and efficiently” and “seeing

that justice is equal for everyone.”

Tom Dickens, has experience as a police officer, in

construction and in manufacturing. He believes that

the district attorney’s office needs to adhere to the

Constitution and promises to “honor his duty to due process,

and pledge his allegiance to citizens of Galveston

County, regardless of party, race, or religion.”

Kevin Walsh is running for the position of county treasurer.

Walsh has served in this position since 2003. As a

treasurer, Walsh serves as the chief custodian of county

funds, maintains records of all deposits and withdrawals,

acts as the payroll coordinator of the county, disburses

county funds as directed by the Commissioners Court,

works as contract administrator for bank depository and

investment officer and works as statutory supervisor of

unclaimed property. You can learn more about Walsh’s

responsibilities, which he will continue to hold if re-elected,

at www.galvestoncountytx.gov/TREASURER/Pages/

default.aspx.

John Kinnard is running for the position of District

Clerk. Kinnard has more than three decades of experience

in the justice system. He has worked as an attorney,

FBI agent, police officer and as Galveston County District

Clerk. As district clerk, Kinnard’s responsibilities—which

will continue if re-elected—are to be the “custodian of

all records relating to or lawfully deposited in the clerk’s

office.” He and his office are in charge of any court pleadings

and papers that are “part of any cause of action, civil

or criminal, in the court’s served by the District Clerk.”

You can learn more about the District Clerk’s responsibilities

at www.galvestoncountytx.gov/dc/Pages/default.

aspx.

Kim Sullivan is running for the position of Galveston

County Probate Court judge. The words most commonly

used to describe Sullivan are leadership, commitment

and experience. After graduating from the South Texas

College Of Law, Sullivan started working in the Galveston

County Probate Court as probate court investigator. After

four years of service, she became a prosecutor with

the county’s district attorney’s office. She ventured into

private practice in 2006 and, in 2010, was first elected

to the positon of Galveston County Probate judge. The

promises she made in 2010, when elected, included:

ensuring that everyone receives a fair hearing, not making

decisions behind closed doors, not tolerating favoritism,

and promising an efficient court. Furthermore, also

on her website, she has discussed several improvements

achieved by the court, such as: setting cases immediately,

processing more guardianship cases than before,

requiring backup documentation for expenditures and

much more. If re-elected, the achievements of Sullivan

will continue to grow.

Greg Rikard and Alison Cox are both running for the

position of Justice Of The Peace, Precinct One. According

to his website, votegregforjp.com, Rikard has experience

as a police officer and as corrections supervisor for the

Galveston County Sherriff’s Department. On his website,

he states that “my 20+ years of local law enforcement

experience and desire to defend our fundamental right

of an accessible court system are some of the reasons

why I want to be the next Galveston County Justice of

the Peace in Precinct One.” As far as the issues are concerned,

Rikard believes in fixing our broken court, having

open and accessible courts and strongly believes the

justice of the peace should be someone with experience.

Alison Cox , based on her Facebook page https://

www.facebook.com/AlisonCoxforJP/, Cox is a community

oriented individual who currently holds the position of

Justice Of The Peace and, if re-elected, will continue to

serve the citizens of the county with their best interests

at heart.

Randy Weber and Bill Sargeant are both running for

the position of Texas Congressional District 14. Weber

is a public servant and small business owner who represents

the 14th District of Texas. He is chairman of the

Energy Committee and was recently appointed to the

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. In

1981, he built an air-conditioning company—Weber’s Air

and Heat—and has served for four years in the Texas

State House. During his time in the THS, Weber served

on several committees and “authored landmark legislation

to combat human trafficking and protect women,

young girls and boys.” As far as the issues are concerned,

among others, Weber believes in immigration

reform and spending cuts.

Bill Sargeant, is a web developer, broker and realtor.

He has worked for the US Department of Commerce

and served as a staff member of two House members

and one Senate member. He handled trade legislation

for the Department of Commerce for 17 years and

spent one year as “chief deputy clerk for elections for

the Office of the County Clerk of Galveston, Texas.”

According to Ballotpedia when he ran to represent the

14th Congressional District in 2012, he stated that he

will always live up to the oath he took, in 1961 when

becoming a seaman recruit for the navy, to support

and defend the Constitution. Furthermore, also according

to Ballotpedia, Sargeant believes in strong military,

opposes “efforts to stifle free economy”, and believes in

letting “we the people make our own decisions within the

framework of a free market place.”

Lastly, Wayne Faircloth and Mayes Middleton are

both running for the position of Texas House District

23. Faircloth has experience as a teacher, an insurance

agent and in the manufacturing industry. He has represented

the people of Galveston County for more than 30

years and, after Hurricane Ike hit in 2008, his insurance

agency was brought several property claims and he

helped handle several losses incurred as a result of the

hurricane. According to his website, Faircloth is guided

by faith and his love for his family. From a platform standpoint,

he believes, among other issues, in fiscal discipline

by “controlling spending, reducing taxes, and maintaining

a reserve of funds for in time of need”; “believes strongly

in maintaining our state’s infrastructure”; “believes that

providing a quality education is the state’s most important

responsibility”; “will vote to reduce or eliminate many

of the unfunded mandates that currently burden public

schools,”; and supports “a historic and unprecedented

investment in securing the Texas-Mexico border.”

Mayes Middleton, is president of Middleton Oil

Company, runs ranching, cattle and farming operations

in several counties across Texas and strongly believes

in community involvement. He serves on several boards,

including First Liberty National Bank and the Galveston

Island Pachyderm Club and, through his charitable

efforts, helped rebuild a church in Chambers County and

donated a school in Galveston. As far as the issues are

concerned, Middleton believes in securing our border,

banning sanctuary cities, enforcing immigration laws,

proving property tax relief, restoring the second amendment

rights, expanding education opportunities, reforming

school finance, defending religious liberties, advocating

for free market reforms and much more.

For all of these candidates you can find more information,

and gain a more detailed insight into themselves

and their stances on the issues, at the provided websites.

Take the time to get to know each candidate, even

contacting them if needed, so that—when you cast your

vote—you are making a fully informed decision.

kenclark.org

billyenoch.com

bulgierforcommissioner.com

jackroady.com

tomdickensforda.com

kim4probatejudge.com

weber.house.gov

votefaircloth.com

mayesmiddleton.com