BE THE CHANGE & THE OVERCOMER

We have all hit roadblocks at one time or another in our

lives. Getting past them can seem close to impossible.

Some of you may even be staring right at a road block

as you are reading this; so I want you to think about a

time in the past when you were facing another roadblock

and you thought getting out of it was impossible… but

you are here. That means you got out of it. So guess

what that means? You are an Overcomer!

Today I am here to encourage you to be an Overcomer;

overcoming the odds when they are all stacked

against you. It is said, you have no choice over the cards

you are dealt in life but you do have a choice whether

you are going to play the hand you are dealt or throw it

in an give up. I believe that when we come up against

situations that seem impossible to come out of, we are

doing two things – stretching our Faith and giving God

the opportunity to show up. If we could do it on our own,

why would we need God?

I believe God lets us get into situations to show us that

He still sits on the Throne. I know when God does not

show up as fast as I think he should, He is

pulling strengths out of me that I didn’t even

realize I possessed. God also gives us Trials

and Tribulations because he knows that we

will learn from it. Then when another brother

or sister in Christ is struggling in that same

area, we can come alongside them, use

our experiences, and our struggles to help

them up. In Romans 8:28, it says “And we

know that all things work together for good

for those who love God, for those who are

called according to His purpose.”

So God is stating that no

matter what we are going

through in life and what the

Enemy throws at us when

we, who love God, are called

according to His purpose all

things will work out for our

good. We have to really trust

& believe in His Word and

have Faith in what His Word

says. We all go through struggles in life;

no one struggle the same as another.

Some people may have financial issues,

marital issues, relationship problems,

mental issues, and the list goes on. I

believe no matter what the situation, or

the struggle that we may have, when we

truly trust God and what he is calling us to

do, we can overcome any struggle in life.

In Revelations 12:11, it says; “And they

overcame him (The Enemy) by the Blood

of the Lamb (Jesus) and the Word of their

Testimony (The Trials and Tribulations

they had Overcome). So as we are in the

third week of this new year, we need to

have a Victor mindset and not a victim

mindset because we are Victors in Christ.

John 16:33 says “These things I have spoken to you that

in Me you may have peace in the world. You will have

trials and tribulations; but be of good cheer, I have

overcome the world.”

Being that we know that Jesus has already overcome

the world, if you don’t get anything else from this article,

get this. Are you ready? The only way you lose is if you

quit. Jesus has already won it all and overcome the

world. We just need to go get the award.

BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE