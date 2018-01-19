COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS-BAY AREA RECEIVES $6,000 GRANT FROM LUNAR RENDEZVOUS FESTIVAL

Communities In Schools – Bay Area has received a

$6,000 grant from the Lunar Rendezvous Festival to support

their dropout prevention program at Lobit Middle

School in Dickinson, TX.

Communities In Schools – Bay Area provides schoolbased

case management services for over 1,400 at-risk

and economically disadvantaged students on 15 Clear

Creek and Dickinson ISD campuses. The dropout prevention

program at Lobit Middle School is Communities

In Schools – Bay Area’s newest campus program, and

opened in August 2016.

Since 2005, the Lunar Rendezvous Festival has awarded

Communities In Schools – Bay Area over $24,000

in grant monies. Dr. Peter Wuenschel, Communities In

Schools – Bay Area Executive Director, said “The Lunar

Rendezvous Festival has a long history of awarding financial

contributions to Bay Area nonprofit organizations.

This year, more than ever, their generous gift supports

Communities In Schools – Bay Area work in providing critical

case management services for Lobit Middle School

students and families impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”

The Community Assistance Grant is just one of many

programs of the Lunar Rendezvous Festival. To learn

more about the Lunar Rendezvous Festival, visit www.

lunarrendezvous.org.

Communities In Schools – Bay Area’s mission is to surround

students with a community of support, empowering

them to stay in school and achieve in life. For more information

on Communities In Schools – Bay Area dropout

prevention programs, please visit www.cisba.org or call

281-486-6698.