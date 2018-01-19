COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS-BAY AREA RECEIVES $6,000 GRANT FROM LUNAR RENDEZVOUS FESTIVAL
Communities In Schools – Bay Area has received a
$6,000 grant from the Lunar Rendezvous Festival to support
their dropout prevention program at Lobit Middle
School in Dickinson, TX.
Communities In Schools – Bay Area provides schoolbased
case management services for over 1,400 at-risk
and economically disadvantaged students on 15 Clear
Creek and Dickinson ISD campuses. The dropout prevention
program at Lobit Middle School is Communities
In Schools – Bay Area’s newest campus program, and
opened in August 2016.
Since 2005, the Lunar Rendezvous Festival has awarded
Communities In Schools – Bay Area over $24,000
in grant monies. Dr. Peter Wuenschel, Communities In
Schools – Bay Area Executive Director, said “The Lunar
Rendezvous Festival has a long history of awarding financial
contributions to Bay Area nonprofit organizations.
This year, more than ever, their generous gift supports
Communities In Schools – Bay Area work in providing critical
case management services for Lobit Middle School
students and families impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”
The Community Assistance Grant is just one of many
programs of the Lunar Rendezvous Festival. To learn
more about the Lunar Rendezvous Festival, visit www.
lunarrendezvous.org.
Communities In Schools – Bay Area’s mission is to surround
students with a community of support, empowering
them to stay in school and achieve in life. For more information
on Communities In Schools – Bay Area dropout
prevention programs, please visit www.cisba.org or call
281-486-6698.
Leave a Comment