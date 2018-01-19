DICKINSON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TO CREATE THE GULF COAST PUBLIC MARKET IN DICKINSON, TX

DICKINSON, TX JANUARY 16, 2018. Dickinson was

ground zero for the devastating impacts of Hurricane Harvey.

As part of our community recovery efforts, and in an

effort to revitalize the region, the Dickinson Economic Development

Corporation (DEDC) is excited to announce its

creation of the “Gulf Coast Public Market” in the heart of

Dickinson. The Gulf Coast Public Market will harness the

entrepreneurial spirit of Texan residents by creating scores

of new private businesses focused on the sale of fresh and

prepared foods, as well as, Texan arts and crafts. The Market

project will also provide a unique venue for local “Texan”

and ethnic eating experiences and nightly and weekly

entertainment. The Market will be tied to the Bayou by a

meandering landscaped path adjoined by exciting amenities

attractive to children, teens and families. In addition to

approximately 40,000 square feet of new retail space, the

Market will include a variety of new public amenities such

as a water park, entertainment plaza, basketball court, and

a redeveloped public access to the Dickinson Bayou.

“This Project of the Economic Development Corporation

and the City of Dickinson has been in the planning and

development stage for over two years,” explained Angela

Forbes, Director of Economic Development. “Bringing this

project to the Gulf Coast Region is the culmination of efforts

by the DEDC staff and Board of Directors, the Mayor

and Dickinson City Council and by internationally recognized

community development and public market consultants,

engineers, and architects.”

“Hurricane Harvey was responsible for the overwhelming

destruction of homes and businesses in Dickinson and

Galveston County, added Dr. Darrell Carney, President of

DEDC Board of Directors. “The Public Market will help revitalize

and invigorate this region by providing new vibrant

public spaces, shopping venues and significant economic

opportunities for area residents.” The Public Market is expected

to generate millions of dollars in new state and local

tax revenues to help rebuild the Dickinson and the surrounding

region.

There have been over 300 new Public Markets created

in the country since the renewal of Pike Place Market in

the 1970’s. Public Markets have proven to effectively recreate

and revitalize communities by providing long-term

permanent well-paying jobs, entrepreneurial opportunities,

and vibrant social and entertainment venues. Public Markets

also spawn adjacent private housing and commercial

development that enhance community and regional economic

development. Many multibillion-dollar corporations,

such as Starbucks Coffee, Sur la Table, and Cascadian

Foods got their start as “Mom and Pop” shops in a Public

Market. The Gulf Coast Public Market will become a “must

visit” destination and have a major impact on the Galveston

County region.

The DEDC will host a “Public Meeting” to discuss more

details of the Public Market on Monday, January 22, 2018

at 6:30 p.m. at the Dickinson Historic Railroad Center, 218

FM 517 W, Dickinson, TX 77539.

For more information on the Gulf Coast Public Market

or to find out how you can become involved in this project/

recovery effort contact Jodi Montemayor, Project Manager

at jmontemayor@ci.dickinson.tx.us or Angela Forbes,

Economic Development Director at aforbes@ci.dickinson.

tx.us.