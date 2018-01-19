DICKINSON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TO CREATE THE GULF COAST PUBLIC MARKET IN DICKINSON, TX
DICKINSON, TX JANUARY 16, 2018. Dickinson was
ground zero for the devastating impacts of Hurricane Harvey.
As part of our community recovery efforts, and in an
effort to revitalize the region, the Dickinson Economic Development
Corporation (DEDC) is excited to announce its
creation of the “Gulf Coast Public Market” in the heart of
Dickinson. The Gulf Coast Public Market will harness the
entrepreneurial spirit of Texan residents by creating scores
of new private businesses focused on the sale of fresh and
prepared foods, as well as, Texan arts and crafts. The Market
project will also provide a unique venue for local “Texan”
and ethnic eating experiences and nightly and weekly
entertainment. The Market will be tied to the Bayou by a
meandering landscaped path adjoined by exciting amenities
attractive to children, teens and families. In addition to
approximately 40,000 square feet of new retail space, the
Market will include a variety of new public amenities such
as a water park, entertainment plaza, basketball court, and
a redeveloped public access to the Dickinson Bayou.
“This Project of the Economic Development Corporation
and the City of Dickinson has been in the planning and
development stage for over two years,” explained Angela
Forbes, Director of Economic Development. “Bringing this
project to the Gulf Coast Region is the culmination of efforts
by the DEDC staff and Board of Directors, the Mayor
and Dickinson City Council and by internationally recognized
community development and public market consultants,
engineers, and architects.”
“Hurricane Harvey was responsible for the overwhelming
destruction of homes and businesses in Dickinson and
Galveston County, added Dr. Darrell Carney, President of
DEDC Board of Directors. “The Public Market will help revitalize
and invigorate this region by providing new vibrant
public spaces, shopping venues and significant economic
opportunities for area residents.” The Public Market is expected
to generate millions of dollars in new state and local
tax revenues to help rebuild the Dickinson and the surrounding
region.
There have been over 300 new Public Markets created
in the country since the renewal of Pike Place Market in
the 1970’s. Public Markets have proven to effectively recreate
and revitalize communities by providing long-term
permanent well-paying jobs, entrepreneurial opportunities,
and vibrant social and entertainment venues. Public Markets
also spawn adjacent private housing and commercial
development that enhance community and regional economic
development. Many multibillion-dollar corporations,
such as Starbucks Coffee, Sur la Table, and Cascadian
Foods got their start as “Mom and Pop” shops in a Public
Market. The Gulf Coast Public Market will become a “must
visit” destination and have a major impact on the Galveston
County region.
The DEDC will host a “Public Meeting” to discuss more
details of the Public Market on Monday, January 22, 2018
at 6:30 p.m. at the Dickinson Historic Railroad Center, 218
FM 517 W, Dickinson, TX 77539.
For more information on the Gulf Coast Public Market
or to find out how you can become involved in this project/
recovery effort contact Jodi Montemayor, Project Manager
at jmontemayor@ci.dickinson.tx.us or Angela Forbes,
Economic Development Director at aforbes@ci.dickinson.
tx.us.
