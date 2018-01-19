LOW-COST PET VACCINATIONS, MICROCHIPS AND REGISTRATION AVAILABLE SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 ANIMAL RESOURCE CENTER PARTNERS WITH PET VACCINATION SERVICES TO ENSURE PET HEALTH
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County
Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host a lowcost
pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 27, 2018.
The event, open to residents of any city, will also include
pet microchipping and county registration.
LOW-COST VET VACCINATIONS
Low-cost vaccinations, flea control and heartworm testing
and treatment services through Pet Vaccination Services
(PVS) range from $15 to $80. Specific PVS pricing
can be found online at www.petvaccs.com or by calling
713-738-3131 or 210- 377-2222.
MICROCHIPS AND REGISTRATION
Microchips are available for all cats and dogs, regardless
of jurisdiction, for just $20 each.
County regulation requires pet owners who live in the
municipalities served by the ARC (Bayou Vista, Hitchcock,
Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated
Galveston County) to register their pets. There is
no registration fee for pets that are already microchipped.
Registration for pets that are not microchipped is $20 and
includes a microchip. The fee is $15 for pet owners age
65 and older.
LOCATION
The event will take place in the ARC parking lot, located
at 3412 25th Avenue North (Loop 197 North) in Texas City
from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Appointments
are not needed. Cash, check and major credit
cards are accepted. For more information, call the ARC
at 409-948-2485.
WHAT: Low-Cost Pet Vaccinations and Registration
WHEN: Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 3
p.m.
WHERE: Galveston County Animal Resource Center,
3412 25th Avenue North (Loop 197 North), Texas City
About the Galveston County Animal Resource Center
The largest, most modern and best-equipped animal shelter
in Galveston County, the Animal Resource Center (ARC)
provides animal services to Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah,
La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated
Galveston County. Learn more at www.arcpets.org or by
calling (409) 948-2485.
