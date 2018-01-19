LOW-COST PET VACCINATIONS, MICROCHIPS AND REGISTRATION AVAILABLE SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 ANIMAL RESOURCE CENTER PARTNERS WITH PET VACCINATION SERVICES TO ENSURE PET HEALTH

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County

Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host a lowcost

pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

The event, open to residents of any city, will also include

pet microchipping and county registration.

LOW-COST VET VACCINATIONS

Low-cost vaccinations, flea control and heartworm testing

and treatment services through Pet Vaccination Services

(PVS) range from $15 to $80. Specific PVS pricing

can be found online at www.petvaccs.com or by calling

713-738-3131 or 210- 377-2222.

MICROCHIPS AND REGISTRATION

Microchips are available for all cats and dogs, regardless

of jurisdiction, for just $20 each.

County regulation requires pet owners who live in the

municipalities served by the ARC (Bayou Vista, Hitchcock,

Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated

Galveston County) to register their pets. There is

no registration fee for pets that are already microchipped.

Registration for pets that are not microchipped is $20 and

includes a microchip. The fee is $15 for pet owners age

65 and older.

LOCATION

The event will take place in the ARC parking lot, located

at 3412 25th Avenue North (Loop 197 North) in Texas City

from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Appointments

are not needed. Cash, check and major credit

cards are accepted. For more information, call the ARC

at 409-948-2485.

WHAT: Low-Cost Pet Vaccinations and Registration

WHEN: Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 3

p.m.

WHERE: Galveston County Animal Resource Center,

3412 25th Avenue North (Loop 197 North), Texas City

About the Galveston County Animal Resource Center

The largest, most modern and best-equipped animal shelter

in Galveston County, the Animal Resource Center (ARC)

provides animal services to Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah,

La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated

Galveston County. Learn more at www.arcpets.org or by

calling (409) 948-2485.