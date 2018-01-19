MY FAVORIT EX-PRESIDENT

I have to admit, I loved Jimmy Carter when he was President.

I was a young mother, raising a child on my own,

and Jimmy Carter seemed to me to be representative of

everything that was good and right with the world. I have

often heard it said that he was not a very “good” president.

Perhaps. But he has always been a “good” man. And perhaps,

his greatest accomplishments have been achieved

after he served as our 39th President.

In the February issue of The Rotarian, there is a wonderful

article where Senior Staff Writer Diane Schoberg, interviewed

President Carter and he speaks candidly about the

Carter Center, our U.S. election system, what he learned

as President, and what he wishes for us as a nation and as

a world. Here is an excerpt from that interview.

Carter has spent his life fighting for peace: brokering the

1978 peace talks between Egypt and Israel that led to the

Camp David Accords, paving the way for a nuclear pact

between the United States and North Korea in 1994, and

monitoring elections in Panama, Nicaragua, Venezuela,

and other places where the ballot box became an alternative

to civil war. During his time in office, from 1977 to 1981,

the United States was not involved in any wars.

Jimmy Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for

his decades of work resolving international conflicts and

advancing human rights.

For the past 37 years, Carter has been redefining what

it means to be a retired president – and the country’s longest-

lived one at that, having surpassed Herbert Hoover

(who lived 31 years after leaving the White House). During

his presidency, Carter made a commitment to human

rights the cornerstone of his foreign policy; he and his wife,

Rosalynn, continued that emphasis when they founded

the Carter Center in 1982. The center’s programs revolve

around two main themes: peace and health.

“We feel that there’s a human right of people to live in

peace,” he told The Rotarian. “We feel it’s a human right

to have a modicum of health care, to have a decent place

in which to live, to have a chance to have an education, to

have freedom of speech and freedom of religion and the

right to elect your own leaders.”

The center has observed 105 elections, including recent

contests in Liberia, Kenya, the Philippines, Zambia, and

Guyana, and it has worked with the United Nations and

other groups to develop standards for democratic elections.

When democratic avenues fail, the center mediates

armed conflicts. It is currently involved in efforts to resolve

the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as conflicts in Sudan

and South Sudan, Syria, and Liberia; it’s also working to

combat the rise in violent religious extremism and Islamophobia

in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States.

On other fronts, the Carter Center has formed a task

force on disease eradication. The only one of its kind in the

world, it analyzes data to ascertain which diseases could

be eradicated from the entire world. The center is focusing

on eradicating Guinea worm disease and regionally

eliminating five other diseases: river blindness, trachoma,

schistosomiasis, lymphatic filariasis, and malaria.

“I might say if Rotary wasn’t leading that fight to eradicate

polio now, the Carter Center would – it’s the kind of thing

that would be very exciting for us,” Carter says. “We’re very

proud to see the progress that Rotary has had with that.”

Q: Being president of the United States would seem like

the pinnacle of a person’s career, but after you left office,

you went on to become one of the most respected humanitarians

of our time. What did your work as president teach

you? And was there anything that you only learned later?

A: When I was president, I learned about the interrelationships

between countries and the differences between

the people who live on the earth. I learned about problems

like the threat of nuclear destruction, and we had a first

glimpse of global warming at that time. I learned how important

peace was: I was lucky enough to have kept our

country completely at peace while in office – we never

dropped any bombs or launched any missiles or fired any

bullets.

Since I’ve been out of the White House, I’ve had much

more intimate relationships with individual people than I

ever did when I was president, particularly with people in

foreign countries.

Q: When meeting regular citizens, what has made the

biggest impression on you?

A: We tend to underestimate folks who have an average

income of only one or two dollars a day, who don’t

have good educations or decent homes. We think they’re

inferior to us in some way because they haven’t provided

for their families as we have. When we deal with them on a

personal basis, we soon learn that they’re just as good as

we are, they’re just as intelligent, just as ambitious, just as

hard-working. Their family values are just as good as ours.

We also learn that their perspective on life is different from

ours, often because of the circumstances in which they’ve

been born and raised. But we learn to respect them just as

much as we respect ourselves.

Q: If you could do one thing to make the world a better

place, what would that be?

A: The only time the human race has ever attempted to

bring into reality the finest moral and ethical values of all

the great religions was right after the Second World War,

after 60 million people were killed. We organized the United

Nations to guarantee that disputes would be resolved

as they arose. That hasn’t happened. We still have multiple

wars. Three years later, in 1948, the United Nations adopted

the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which

guaranteed people equal rights. Those two things have

been a dream or ideal or vision or aspiration or an inspiration,

but they haven’t been realized. I would mandate that

disputes be resolved peacefully and that the declaration

be implemented. That’s what I pray for, and that’s what I

hope will eventually happen.

