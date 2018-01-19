SANTA FE HONORS IT’S COMMUNITY STANDOUTS
By Santa Fe Chamber Of Commerce
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, Inc., will host its
41st Annual Awards’ Dinner & Gala from 6:00 p.m. to
10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 26th at Santa Fe Fire &
Rescue Station 1, 13112 Highway 6 in Santa Fe.
This year’s Annual Awards’ Dinner & Gala will feature
our 2017 awards of the year ceremony, dinner and
entertainment. The awards ceremony will recognize
outstanding businesses and individuals that are making
a measurable impact on the community.
“This annual meeting is the most important event of
the year for the Chamber because we recognize our
members and their accomplishments within the community,”
Gina Bouvier, President and CEO of the Santa Fe
Chamber of Commerce, Inc. said. Award categories include
the Chamber’s Small Business of the Year, Large
Business of the Year, New Chamber Member Business
of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and Citizen of the Year.
The Chamber invites and encourages everyone to
come and celebrate the exceptional achievements of our
Chamber and business community. Table sponsorships
and individual tickets are still available. For more information,
call 409-925-8558 or purchase tickets at www.
santafetexaschamber.com.
