SANTA FE HONORS IT’S COMMUNITY STANDOUTS

By Santa Fe Chamber Of Commerce

The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, Inc., will host its

41st Annual Awards’ Dinner & Gala from 6:00 p.m. to

10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 26th at Santa Fe Fire &

Rescue Station 1, 13112 Highway 6 in Santa Fe.

This year’s Annual Awards’ Dinner & Gala will feature

our 2017 awards of the year ceremony, dinner and

entertainment. The awards ceremony will recognize

outstanding businesses and individuals that are making

a measurable impact on the community.

“This annual meeting is the most important event of

the year for the Chamber because we recognize our

members and their accomplishments within the community,”

Gina Bouvier, President and CEO of the Santa Fe

Chamber of Commerce, Inc. said. Award categories include

the Chamber’s Small Business of the Year, Large

Business of the Year, New Chamber Member Business

of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and Citizen of the Year.

The Chamber invites and encourages everyone to

come and celebrate the exceptional achievements of our

Chamber and business community. Table sponsorships

and individual tickets are still available. For more information,

call 409-925-8558 or purchase tickets at www.

santafetexaschamber.com.