WHEN YOU CAN’T START AT THE BEGINNING

Tre Hernandez spent fifteen plus years

on the “Street”; meaning he ran wild, sold

drugs, was in and out of prison, and, he admits,

“caused a lot of destruction in those

days”.

These days however, he is dedicated to

offering “Bait for the Street”; using his life

experiences to lure young people away

from a life of fast cars and self-destruction.

“I can talk to these kids in a way they can

understand because I lived what they’re

living and I know what they’re about.” He

does that through different means and

one of the most effective tools in his belt

is Christian Hip-Hop in partnership with a

group out of Abilene, Texas called Kingdom

Muzic.

“Instead of rapping about treating women

like trash, smoking dope, and fly cars,

they have lyrics like these: “ Yean we came

to spit, not for chains and chicks But for

the King of Kings we praise His name with

this And it’s just one of many ways nah we

aren’t slaves to this.”

This Saturday, from noon until 4, Tre

and his friends will be preaching, singing,

reaching out to young people as well as to

parents of young people who struggle with

how to reach out to their kids who are exposed

to street life. The truth is, until we

eliminate the reasons young people are

drawn to “the street” – poverty, homelessness,

drug abuse, absent and/or ineffective

parenting, racial bias, bullying, a lack

of education due to instability in the home,

or a lack of proper role model(s) – this pattern

will continue. Being unable to “start at

the beginning” means most of the young

people Tre works with, have parents who

have been incarcerated, are struggling

with drug addiction, and often grew up

with the same influences as their children.

Being able to reach this generation so

that they will be able to be a proper role

model for their own children and guide

them away from the “street” and toward a

life of purpose, is as close to “the beginning”

as we can get.

Understanding and supporting the efforts

of people like Tre and organizations

like Blessed Life Ministry & Kingdom

Muzic, is just one part of positively impacting

a very complex, very large and

very destructive reality. You have to get a

kid’s attention and then you have to keep

it in order to have any chance of pulling

them away from a life of drugs, crime an

self-destruction. This is a problem most

of us would like to ignore, until it shows

up at our doorstep. The truth is, any child

facing poverty, a missing parent or parents,

bullying, or any of the challenges

our youth face today, is vulnerable. If

you or someone you know is in need of

guidance you can reach Tre via email at:

Blessedlifeministry@yahoo.com. If you

did not receive this issue in time to attend

the block celebration, you can follow

them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.

com/kingdomawakening. For booking

inquiries please email dapark38@

yahoo.com or call/text 702-300-6781.