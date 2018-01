This month, Del Papa Distributing Company donated

$5000 to the Galveston Bay Foundation. The

money was donated in support of the foundation’s

Oyster Shell Recycling Program. From left are Peter

Williamson, vice president of corporate relations and

communication of Del Papa Distributing and Greg

Loushine, director of development of the Galveston

Bay Foundation. –PHOTO COURTESY DEL PAPA

DISTRIBUTING