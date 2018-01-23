AMBITIOUS RENOVATION PROJECTS READY TO RAMP UP AT COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND

(Texas City)—This spring semester promises to be one

many COM students will never forget.

Fifty-one years after the college was founded, the

campus is about to begin the first phase of a major

“overhaul”—with extensive renovation projects beginning

on the college’s aging infrastructure, its familiar Student

Center, gymnasium, and chemistry lab.

Funds for these renovations comes from a $16.9 million

maintenance tax bond approved by the Board of

Trustees in October.

“Our facilities have served several generations of students,”

said President Dr. Warren Nichols., “but upgrades

are overdue. The board and administration are taking

bold steps to create a first-class learning environment for

our students, and do it this year. We can’t afford to wait

any longer.”

Work crews will begin the first project later in January—

replacing underground pipes and utilities.

Then, in short order, students will see scaffolding

and construction equipment on campus as crews begin

modernizing the college’s Physical Education building, a

familiar landmark on campus.

Plans developed by PBK Architects of League City and

approved by trustees call for the existing swimming pool,

now out of service, to be infilled and the space converted

into a multipurpose facility.

The space will serve as a multipurpose room offering

up to 560 seats in a lecture style configuration, and an

additional 360 seats positioned around moveable tables.

The room will be able to operate as one large room, or

easily subdivided into three smaller meeting rooms.

Additional building enhancements include new restrooms,

a prep room, furniture storage, a conference

room, and an exterior drop-off lane with canopies and

terrace seating. Modernization of the facility also includes

upgrading the existing locker and shower rooms, as well

as the fitness center rooms around the existing gym.

Once completed, the new space will serve as a temporary

home to employees of the Student Center building,

which will undergo its own major facelift.

According to plans, all exterior brick (masonry) walls

will be removed and replaced with new metal stud walls,

insulation and brick.

“The design solution will enable compliance with current

codes for energy and wind ratings, as well as cladding

the existing cantilever with metal panels and adding

ribbon windows for the offices that currently do not have

windows,” said Alan Stilts, associate principal for PBK.

An outside terrace will be added to the north façade

adjacent to the existing lake, along with a canopy and

sunlight screens to aid in shading the terrace and existing

curtain wall glass (double height space) inside the

Student Center.

The south façade will receive a canopy and partial

second-floor lobby addition over the main entrance.

Interior upgrades include new ceilings, lighting, and

flooring throughout the building, as well as converting

the existing kitchen into a café retail convenience store

for students.

The college will also modernize an existing chemistry

lab into a state-of-the-art learning environment for

approximately $1.2 million.

Renovations include removing all existing casework,

flooring, workstations, ceilings, instructor station, and

down-draft fume ventilation systems.

The orientation of the room will be modified to maximize

student views and instructor oversight by utilizing

new Axis student workstations with built-in sinks, power

and gas.

All projects are expected to be completed before classes

open for the fall 2018 semester next August.