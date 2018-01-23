DICKINSON BAYOU SPILL REQUIRED ALL HANDS ON DECK

Dickinson Office of Emergency

Management began investigating an

unknown substance found floating

on the water surface of Dickinson

Bayou Saturday morning January

22nd. The substance was reported

to be on the bayou from about

Paul Hopkins Park east toward

the Tropical Gardens Subdivision.

Dickinson OEM requested all boating

and other activity on the Bayou to

be suspended while the incident was

being investigated. Dickinson Bayou

boat ramp was closed Dickinson

Fire Department, US Coast Guard

and Texas General Land Office were

notified and were assisting with the

investigation.

The source of the substance was

determined as Calumet-Penreco,

a processing plant located along

Dickinson Bayou in the 4400 block of Park Ave. Calumet-

Penreco officials identified the substance as a sulfonate

solution, which is an intermediate product produced at

the plant. Calumet-Penreco officials indicated the product

was non-flammable, non-corrosive, and non-hazardous.

The accidental release was reportedly a result of a

damaged valve due to the freezing temperatures earlier

in the week. An independent third party environmental

testing group was called in for analysis of the substance

and environment. Additionally, Calumet-Penreco had an

environmental cleanup company come in.

A shift in the wind from the south helped the containment

of the product by pushing most of the product to

the north side of the bayou. The majority of the product

was contained within floating booms deployed by the

Dickinson Fire Department, and initially was within a mile

of the Dickinson Bayou Boat Ramp at State Highway 3.

Dickinson Emergency Management, Galveston County

Emergency Management, Dickinson Fire Department,

US Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office, along

with Calumet-Penreco officials remained on the scene

until all testing and cleanup was completed. Activity

along the bayou continued to be prohibited to prevent the

interference with containment and cleanup of the bayou.

Dickinson Bayou stayed closed to boating and pleasure

craft traffic for the remainder of the day as well.

Calumet Dickinson Refining brought in two separate

environmental response companies to expedite

the cleanup of product in Dickinson Bayou. Cleanup

was estimated to take less than one day, depending on

weather and wind conditions. The product was determined

to be mixture of oily water, sulfonate solution, and

emulsifiers used to lubricate drill bits and act as a rust

inhibitor. The product overflowed from a catch reservoir

at a slop oil tank. Less than 250 gallons of product was

lost. Once company officials were aware of the leak,

additional employees were brought in and the company

began immediate containment operations prior to the

environmental response company’s arrival. Company

officials have been working closely with local and state

officials. The product does not mix with the water or sink

to the bottom of the bayou, which will help with cleanup

efforts.

Calumet Dickinson Refining produces food grade and

pharmaceutical grade mineral oil in the portion of the

plant where the leak occurred. Activity along the bayou

continued to be prohibited to prevent the interference

with containment and cleanup of the bayou. Texas

Parks and Wildlife representatives were also at the scene

monitoring the situation. Traffic along Dickinson Bayou

was expected to be able to resume on Sunday, January

21, 2018.

Response teams placed

containment booms on the

east and west side of the

spill area. The containment

booms were located to the

east of the Calumet Penreco

plant and near Paul Hopkins

Park. These solid containment

booms were placed

completely across the bayou,

from the north shore to the

south shore. Because of

the booms, watercraft traffic

along the bayou was impassable.

Environmental response

teams continued the clean

up on Dickinson Bayou

throughout Sunday and in to

Monday.. Significant progress

was made during the

day. The material had been

isolated to three separate locations along the bayou.

Barrier booms and containment booms remained in

the water as part of the cleanup. Cleanup continued

throughout the night and the n Bayou remained closed to

waterway traffic to provide the response teams the best

possible environment to work with.

As of Monday morning, clean up continued on

Dickinson Bayou. Again, significant progress was made

over night. Coast Guard had opened Dickinson Bayou to

water traffic. However, the Dickinson Bayou Boat Ramp

remained closed due to the continued cleanup operations.

The spill product was isolated to one small area.

While cleanup continued on the water, any boat traffic

was advised to move at slow speeds in the area of work

crews. Cleanup is estimated to be completed by the end

of the day (Monday). Saturation booms will remain in

place for the next several days to collect any residual

product that may flush out from rocks, brush, etc., along

the shoreline. Crews will inspect those booms over the

next several days. Calumet Refining is currently conducting

an internal investigation, while Texas General Land

Office and US Coast Guard are conducting state and

federal investigations.

. The cleanup on Dickinson Bayou has been completed

this afternoon. Dickinson Bayou is open to boat

traffic. Dickinson Bayou Boat Ramp will remain closed

until midnight tonight, to allow the emergency response

companies time to clean and pack equipment. Barrier

booms and saturation booms will remain in place for the

next several days to collect any residual product that

may flush out from rocks, brush, etc., along the shoreline.

Crews will inspect those booms over the next several

days.