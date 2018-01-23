DICKINSON RESIDENT, ALIA BROWN NAMED TO WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE’S FALL 2017 DEAN’S LIST

WORCESTER, MA (01/19/2018)– Worcester Polytechnic

Institute (WPI) has announced that Alia Brown of

Dickinson, Texas, a member of the class of 2021 majoring

in aerospace engineering, was named to the university’s

Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall

2017 semester.

A total of 1,608 undergraduate students achieved the

criteria required for WPI’s fall 2017 Dean’s List. The

criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most

other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point

average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by

the amount of work completed at the A level in courses

and projects.

“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a

level of independence beyond what is required in traditional

courses. WPI students go beyond the classroom

to work on open-ended problems in and for communities

around the world. The problems are important and the

impact is real” said dean of undergraduate studies Arthur

C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest

students come to WPI to study engineering and science

and business and the humanities. Those named to the

Dean’s List have excelled in all of their work, and we are

exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”

About Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Founded in 1865 in Worcester,

Mass., WPI is one of the nation’s first

engineering and technology universities.

Its 14 academic departments

offer more than 50 undergraduate

and graduate degree programs in

science, engineering, technology,

business, the social sciences, and

the humanities and arts, leading

to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral

degrees. WPI’s talented faculty

work with students on interdisciplinary

research that seeks solutions

to important and socially relevant

problems in fields as diverse as

the life sciences and bioengineering,

energy, information security,

materials processing, and robotics.

Students also have the opportunity

to make a difference to communities

and organizations around the world

through the university’s innovative

Global Projects Program. There are

more than 40 WPI project centers

throughout the Americas, Africa,

Asia-Pacific, and Europe.