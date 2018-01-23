DICKINSON RESIDENT, ALIA BROWN NAMED TO WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE’S FALL 2017 DEAN’S LIST
WORCESTER, MA (01/19/2018)– Worcester Polytechnic
Institute (WPI) has announced that Alia Brown of
Dickinson, Texas, a member of the class of 2021 majoring
in aerospace engineering, was named to the university’s
Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall
2017 semester.
A total of 1,608 undergraduate students achieved the
criteria required for WPI’s fall 2017 Dean’s List. The
criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most
other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point
average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by
the amount of work completed at the A level in courses
and projects.
“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a
level of independence beyond what is required in traditional
courses. WPI students go beyond the classroom
to work on open-ended problems in and for communities
around the world. The problems are important and the
impact is real” said dean of undergraduate studies Arthur
C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest
students come to WPI to study engineering and science
and business and the humanities. Those named to the
Dean’s List have excelled in all of their work, and we are
exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”
About Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Founded in 1865 in Worcester,
Mass., WPI is one of the nation’s first
engineering and technology universities.
Its 14 academic departments
offer more than 50 undergraduate
and graduate degree programs in
science, engineering, technology,
business, the social sciences, and
the humanities and arts, leading
to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral
degrees. WPI’s talented faculty
work with students on interdisciplinary
research that seeks solutions
to important and socially relevant
problems in fields as diverse as
the life sciences and bioengineering,
energy, information security,
materials processing, and robotics.
Students also have the opportunity
to make a difference to communities
and organizations around the world
through the university’s innovative
Global Projects Program. There are
more than 40 WPI project centers
throughout the Americas, Africa,
Asia-Pacific, and Europe.
