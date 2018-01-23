GOT CRABS?

The Texas Crab Festival has just announced the 2018

Music Entertainment lineup, and this year’s headliners

include some hefty country credentials. The TexasCrab

Fest brings together a variety of artists for a Mother’s Day

weekend of gulf coast style Music, Art and Crabs on May

11-13, 2018 in Crystal Beach, Texas. This year’s music

lineup is brought to you by 2018 Texas Crab Festival

Presenting Sponsor DeMontrond RV, who will also be

hosting an exciting RV Show at the festival.

Friday night’s live music headliners are Gruene Hall

favorite Jason Allen, followed by fun New Orleans party

band Bag of Donuts. Saturday night caps off the day’s

music with LA/Nashville outlaw country artist Shooter

Jennings, closing the night with CMA-nominated Texas

music legend Jack Ingram. Sunday’s music headliner is

Beaumont’s own swamp pop blues man Scott McGill. The

full lineup includes exciting performances by local favorites

Haley Comeaux and Bris Crider, cosmic swampy pop

from Austin’s Mayeux & Broussard, Cajun, Country and

Rock hits from The Cadillacs and high energy country

rock from Beaumont’s own David Joel. Just added to

Sunday’s entertainment lineup is Houston Tejano sensation

Sandy G y Los Gavilanes.

The 33rd annual 2018 Texas Crab Festival features a

carnival, crab gumbo cook off, certified 5K run, RV and

boat show, coastal arts and crafts, crab races, contests,

games, and booth after booth of crab dishes, fresh local

seafood and festival favorites. Through Texas Crab

Festival Charities 501 c 3 non-profit, 100% of the net proceeds

from the Texas Crab Fest go to support programs,

scholarships and grants that help better the lives of residents

of the Bolivar Peninsula. Since 2013 Texas Crab

Festival Charities has granted over $300,000 to fund

youth scholarships and camps, local schools, volunteer

fire departments and various outreach initiatives.

Featuring more Gulf-Coast Style, Music, Art and Crabs

than you can shake a claw at, the Texas Crab Festival

is a full weekend of family entertainment featuring great

Live Music from a lineup of Gulf Coast favorites, a Crab

Gumbo Cookoff, Carnival Rides, Crab Races and Crabby

Arts and Crafts.

Join in the fun of our famous Crab Legs Contest, the

5K/1K Fun Run or the Two-Step Dance Contest; cheer

on your favorites at the Wiener Dog Races or test your

mettle in the Washers Tournament. Browse booths from

local merchants and check out the Arts and Crafts area

for fine art, clothing and crafts with a coastal twist.