GOT CRABS?
The Texas Crab Festival has just announced the 2018
Music Entertainment lineup, and this year’s headliners
include some hefty country credentials. The TexasCrab
Fest brings together a variety of artists for a Mother’s Day
weekend of gulf coast style Music, Art and Crabs on May
11-13, 2018 in Crystal Beach, Texas. This year’s music
lineup is brought to you by 2018 Texas Crab Festival
Presenting Sponsor DeMontrond RV, who will also be
hosting an exciting RV Show at the festival.
Friday night’s live music headliners are Gruene Hall
favorite Jason Allen, followed by fun New Orleans party
band Bag of Donuts. Saturday night caps off the day’s
music with LA/Nashville outlaw country artist Shooter
Jennings, closing the night with CMA-nominated Texas
music legend Jack Ingram. Sunday’s music headliner is
Beaumont’s own swamp pop blues man Scott McGill. The
full lineup includes exciting performances by local favorites
Haley Comeaux and Bris Crider, cosmic swampy pop
from Austin’s Mayeux & Broussard, Cajun, Country and
Rock hits from The Cadillacs and high energy country
rock from Beaumont’s own David Joel. Just added to
Sunday’s entertainment lineup is Houston Tejano sensation
Sandy G y Los Gavilanes.
The 33rd annual 2018 Texas Crab Festival features a
carnival, crab gumbo cook off, certified 5K run, RV and
boat show, coastal arts and crafts, crab races, contests,
games, and booth after booth of crab dishes, fresh local
seafood and festival favorites. Through Texas Crab
Festival Charities 501 c 3 non-profit, 100% of the net proceeds
from the Texas Crab Fest go to support programs,
scholarships and grants that help better the lives of residents
of the Bolivar Peninsula. Since 2013 Texas Crab
Festival Charities has granted over $300,000 to fund
youth scholarships and camps, local schools, volunteer
fire departments and various outreach initiatives.
Featuring more Gulf-Coast Style, Music, Art and Crabs
than you can shake a claw at, the Texas Crab Festival
is a full weekend of family entertainment featuring great
Live Music from a lineup of Gulf Coast favorites, a Crab
Gumbo Cookoff, Carnival Rides, Crab Races and Crabby
Arts and Crafts.
Join in the fun of our famous Crab Legs Contest, the
5K/1K Fun Run or the Two-Step Dance Contest; cheer
on your favorites at the Wiener Dog Races or test your
mettle in the Washers Tournament. Browse booths from
local merchants and check out the Arts and Crafts area
for fine art, clothing and crafts with a coastal twist.
