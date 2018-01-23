SNOW DAYS, CHILDREN LAZE, ADULTS CRAZE

Last week, Houston and its surrounding cities experienced

some of the coldest weather in the history of the

world. OK, maybe it wasn’t the “coldest in the history of

the world” but it was pretty freezing. In fact, according

to some news stations, some areas around Houston

experienced record breaking cold temperatures. It went

down as low as 15 degrees in some places, resulting in

freezing temperatures, roads covered in ice and people

covered in warm clothes, fighting tooth and nail to get to

their destination.

I was lucky enough to get two days off of work. Well

I wouldn’t necessarily say I had the day off, but I was

fortunate that my bosses let me work from home. Good

thing too, because it would have been easier for me to

use the elliptical machine for 2 hours and do 100 burpees

than it would have been for me to go outside in those

cold temperatures. So what did I do instead? I put on a

sweater and sweatpants, got all comfortable in my bed

and spent the two days doing a mix of Post work, school

work and relaxing.

Along with me being off, so were several schools and

colleges around the area. And with schools being off, this

means that children were at home and, therefore, needed

ways to stay occupied and entertained. Now I am not a

parent but I have substituted in a preschool, worked in

a tutoring center, have several young cousins and am

getting a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education.

Considering all of this, I think I have enough experience

with children to know that when a child is occupied with

fun activities, they are much happier than when they are

bored. In fact, based on my experiences, I know that

when children are bored they tend to be disruptive. In

normal circumstances, children are at school five days a

week, eight hours a day. It is during this time that parents

and guardians can do all the errands they want; that their

children might call “boring. However, when the children

are at home, parents and guardians are more prone to

doing activities that are more child-friendly. When parents

try to run errands that are “boring” to the children, it

isn’t always successful. As a result, knowing how to balance

the two is important.

During planned school holidays finding a balance

between child-friendly activities and parent-necessary

activities is quite simple. The parents and guardians

can simply make out a schedule, make sure to include

an equal amount of both activities in the day and then

ensure their children know and understand the schedule.

For example, when I was younger and my mom had to

go to Wal-Mart, she always took me to my friend’s house

before or after. By knowing that I would be able to see

my friend, the trip to the grocery store was just a stop on

the way to where I really wanted to be. It’s a win-win for

both parties and children are less likely to be disruptive

during the parent-necessary errands because they know

they have more fun activities coming up soon.

But in circumstances like last week, or during Hurricane

Harvey, when children have unplanned days off, parents

and guardians need to quickly find ways to keep their

children occupied. Circumstances are made more difficult

during these unplanned days off, when it is impossible

to leave the house. Not only do parents and guardians

need to find ways to keep their children occupied,

but they must find ways to keep them entertained right

in the home.

Fortunately, there are many ways to keep children

occupied in the home, and all it takes is a little creativity.

Now, it’s quite easy to just put the kids in front of the

television and just let them spend the entire day in front

of it. But this isn’t healthy and, eventually, the children

are bound to get tired of just sitting in one location all

day. Instead, parents and guardians should take advantage

of the situation, in which everyone is at home, to

spend time with one another and bond. Fun things you

can do together include: playing board games, telling

stories, baking, planning your next family vacation and

so much more. But, no matter what you do, make sure it

is fun for everyone involved. I know of someone this past

week who made her kids spend their two days off cleaning

and organizing the closets in the house. Now, while

some children may enjoy the process of reorganizing and

redecorating rooms in their home, but it’s important for

the parents and guardians to make sure this is an activity

their children really want to do. Because, remember,

a child having fun is a happy child while a child who is

bored is an unhappy child.

So the next time your entire family is all at home

together, find fun ways to keep yourselves occupied. And,

at the end of the day, if you want to sit down together—as

a family—and watch a movie, then that is a great way to

end the day.