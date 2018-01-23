SO MANY CHOICES

By Trishna Buch

I have learned many things in the year and a half that

I have spent, thus far, earning a Master’s in Early

Childhood Education. But, if there is one key takeaway

from all the knowledge I have gathered, it is that no child

is like another. Every child has a unique style of learning,

and this means that schools and teachers need to

account for these different styles, by providing a multitude

of learning choices and opportunities for students.

These learning opportunities can start in the classroom,

when teachers include several different material types

for learning—based on the skills of their students. But

it can also extend beyond the classroom, by providing

different types of schools—all of which best fit the needs

and learning styles of different students.

On one hand, many parents are not aware that there

are so many different choices of schools to send their

child too. On the other hand, since the schools know and

understand the importance of providing every child with

an education that best meets their needs, they have figured

out a way to increase the awareness of parents, as

it pertains to these choices. This increase in knowledge

is all thanks to the National School Choice Week.

Started in 2011, National School Choice Week takes

place every January. This year, in Texas, the week

takes place between January 21st and January 27th.

According to the event’s website, schoolchoiceweek.

com/about/, the aim of NSCW is to recognize the all of

the K-12 educational options that are available for parents

and students. When most people think of schools, their

knowledge is limited to only public and private schools.

And, don’t get me wrong, prior to my experiences in the

educational field, I had no idea that there were so many

school choices out there for children. But, through my

experiences and through learning about NSCW, I have

learned that, along with the traditional public and private

schools, parents can also choose from public charter

schools, public magnet schools, online academies and

homeschooling. The styles of all of these schools are different

from one another, so that parents can enroll their

child in the one which best fits his or her learning needs.

During NSCW, thousands of events take place all

over the country in order to raise awareness of the

many school choices available to students. According

to an email sent to The Post from schoolchoiceweek.

com, Texas will see 3,957 events and activities take

place across the state. From to Dallas to Houston to

San Antonio, thousands of people will be participating

in these events, which will help raise awareness of the

different educational styles provided to Texas’ student

population, which—according to schoolchoiceweek.com,

hits numbers of more than 7.1 million.

A pdf. found on schoolchoiceweek.com detailed the

different educational institution types available to Texas

students, all of which are the topic of awareness for

NSCW. To start, there are public charter schools.

According to the pdf. these are schools which are free to

attend, available to all students, allowed more freedom in

their operation style and funded by taxpayers. The next

type of schools are public magnet schools. According

to the pdf. these types of schools are similar to charter

schools in that they are free to attend and funded by

taxpayers, but these type of schools are theme-specific,

focusing on subjects including math, science and the

performing arts. The next type of school is the private

school which, according to the pdf., can be faith-based

or non-sectarian. These are schools that charge tuition

for attendance, and in 2018 parents can now use taxpreferred

529 savings accounts to save up for the tuition

costs. The last two types of educational institution—

online learning and home education—are quite different

from the others previously discussed. Online learning,

according to the pdf., are like charter and magnet

schools in that they are free to attend and funded by taxpayers,

but the difference is that students who choose to

follow the online learning path can do their entire education

online. There are two types—online academies and

course access-and classes are given online or digitally.

Course access classes give parents the opportunity to

combine online learning and homeschooling or private

education. In homeschooling, parents make the choice

to teach their children at home and can choose to participate

in curriculum sharing groups, cooperatives and

online learning activities.