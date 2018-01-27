BE THE CHANGE BY PERSEVERING

Do you remember the time when you were young and

you had so many dreams and aspirations of things you

wanted to become? You would see the police officer ride

by in his car and you would think to yourself :I want to be

a Cop.” Or you may have gone to the hospital and seen

the Dr. in his white coat and told yourself “I want to be

a Dr.” or whatever the case may be. We had dreams of

different things we wanted to become.

Now look at your life today…did you live out your

dream? As time goes on, and we get older, and gain responsibilities

and life kind of molly whops us upside our

head, we tend to forget about those childhood dreams.

Now that we are adults I know there are still dreams

inside of us that we wish to one day accomplish. Do you

know that it was God that gave you those dreams and

aspirations? Where there are visions, God will provide

the provision At times, when we are trying to accomplish

our dreams, the struggle gets too hard and we quit right

in the middle of it. Let me give you a small analogy. We

are like small pieces of gold in Gods hands and do you

realize when gold is put into fire, the hotter the temperature,

the purer the gold will become. So as we are

persevering and going through the struggle, while we

are accomplishing the dreams God has set inside of us,

we may feel like we are in the fire. But I believe that fire

is God burning off the impurities and extra weight that

is holding us down. I myself, grew up in a drug infested

area, sold drugs, and even did drugs. I have been to

prison three times, with a rap sheet a mile long. But the

last time I was released from prison, I made a promise to

God that I would never go back. I got out of Jail, accepted

Christ into my life, started faithfully going to church,

then I registered for Bible college, went on to graduate

with perfect attendance, started doing prison ministry

myself then God gave me a vision for a ministry to be

called Lost and Found.

I am proud to say, through all the struggles, all the

attacks from The Enemy, I persevered and now the

ministry that God has yielded to me to steward, is an

official 501C3 non-profit organization and in the works

of opening a youth development/ after school program

right here in Texas City. In the same streets that I once

tore down, I am now going to do all I can to help rebuild

them. There were many times that I wanted to give up

and quit but God showed me the things that I am doing

are really not for me. They are to help somebody else;

and in those moments He gave me the strength to persevere.

So my encouragement to you today is: What is it

you know that God is calling you to do? And what things

do you need to do them? We may not realize it but we

have people depending on us and if we go down, we

don’t go by ourselves. Anything worth having is worth

fighting for. If it was easy everybody would be doing it.

So I encourage you to find that inner strength that you

didn’t know you possessed and persevere to the end.

The victory is much sweeter when it isn’t just handed

to you and you had to release blood, sweat and many

tears. Jesus has already overcome everything we will

ever face so fight from a victory standpoint and never

have a victim mentality. Because with a victim mentality

you are already losing 50% of the battle. The ball is in

your court. What are you gonna do?

Michael Jordan once said, you miss 100% of the shots

you don’t shoot. So even if you miss, at least you shot it!

It is all on you. GO GET EM’ TIGER!

Be The Change You Want To See