COM PRESIDENT RECEIVES THE RISING STAR AWARD
By College Of The Mainland
The Texas City/La Marque Chamber
recognized COM President
Dr. Warren Nichols with the Rising
Star award at its Jan. 18 membership
banquet.
The award recognizes an emerging
leader whose record reflects
ongoing and exceptional growth in
contributions to the profession.
Nichols’ nomination notes that
“he has demonstrated in every way
that he is part of and committed to
our community and the college,
as he engages with everyone and
constantly searches for ways the
college and the community can be
innovative partners. He has taken
College of the Mainland to the next
level and invoked a true sense of
confidence from the college’s service
area.”
