COM PRESIDENT RECEIVES THE RISING STAR AWARD

By College Of The Mainland

The Texas City/La Marque Chamber

recognized COM President

Dr. Warren Nichols with the Rising

Star award at its Jan. 18 membership

banquet.

The award recognizes an emerging

leader whose record reflects

ongoing and exceptional growth in

contributions to the profession.

Nichols’ nomination notes that

“he has demonstrated in every way

that he is part of and committed to

our community and the college,

as he engages with everyone and

constantly searches for ways the

college and the community can be

innovative partners. He has taken

College of the Mainland to the next

level and invoked a true sense of

confidence from the college’s service

area.”