ENROLLMENT NOW OPEN FOR SPRING BAY AREA HARBOUR PLAYHOUSE CLASSES

By Bay Area Harbour Playhouse

Enrollment is now open for spring Fine Arts Academy

classes for youngsters age six to 16 at the Bay Area Harbour

Playhouse in Dickinson.

The drama classes will focus on all facets of the theatre

and will start February 12 at the theater, 3803 Highway 3.

Classes will be for 90 minutes, 5:00p.m. to 6:30p.m. on

Monday afternoons for eight weeks.

Tuition cost is $225 per child and may paid on the first

day.

Teacher will be Whitney Nolder, a well-known actress

in local community theater. She has been an instructor at

BAHP for several years and will direct the finale production.

For more information call 281-337-7469 or visit www.

harbortheater.com