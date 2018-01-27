GALVESTON COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT CONTINUES OFFING NO-COST FLU VACCINATIONS SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF JANUARY 29, 2018

– The Galveston County

Health District (GCHD) continues to offer flu vaccine at

no cost at its immunization clinic and several off-site locations.

More than 950 no-cost flu vaccines have been administered

by GCHD since the effort started in late December.

Flu vaccines will be available at the following locations

during the week of January 29, 2018.

 Monday, January 29

o 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-

B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

 Tuesday, January 30

o 8 a.m.-7 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-

B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

o 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Centro de Avivamiento, 2047 W

Main Street, League City

o 5 p.m.-7p.m.: Calvin Vincent Early Childhood

Center, 1805 13th Ave N, Texas City

 Wednesday, January 31

o 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-

B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

 Thursday, February 1

o 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-

B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

 Friday, February 2

o 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-

B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

o 2 p.m-5 p.m.: Associated Credit Union (ACU) of

Texas, 1095 West League City Parkway, League City