The Post Newspaper
GALVESTON COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT CONTINUES OFFING NO-COST FLU VACCINATIONS SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF JANUARY 29, 2018

GALVESTON COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT CONTINUES OFFING NO-COST FLU VACCINATIONS SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF JANUARY 29, 2018

On Jan 27, 2018
At 6:14pm
In Community , News
– The Galveston County
Health District (GCHD) continues to offer flu vaccine at
no cost at its immunization clinic and several off-site locations.
More than 950 no-cost flu vaccines have been administered
by GCHD since the effort started in late December.
Flu vaccines will be available at the following locations
during the week of January 29, 2018.

 Monday, January 29
o 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-
B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
 Tuesday, January 30
o 8 a.m.-7 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-
B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
o 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Centro de Avivamiento, 2047 W
Main Street, League City
o 5 p.m.-7p.m.: Calvin Vincent Early Childhood
Center, 1805 13th Ave N, Texas City
 Wednesday, January 31
o 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-
B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
 Thursday, February 1
o 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-
B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
 Friday, February 2
o 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-
B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
o 2 p.m-5 p.m.: Associated Credit Union (ACU) of
Texas, 1095 West League City Parkway, League City

