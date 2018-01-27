In my last column I spoke about resolving to inventory

your life. As we approach the end of the first

month of a new year, I’m continuing with that line of thought. Have you ever been

around someone who had an ‘ax to grind’ with someone? I’m talking about a person

with a true vendetta, such as the Hatfield’s and McCoy’s? I’ve seen it, and can tell

you the pain that it causes can affect multiple generations, and often those down

the line cannot tell you with any kind of accuracy what it’s all been about. Are you

even a little guilty of having a serious grudge against someone from your past, or

that is currently in your life? Are you having a lot of other problems in your life? Does

it seem like things just keep going wrong or from bad to worse? Maybe it’s time for

a heart check-up, and the good news is you don’t have to go to your cardiologist for

this one. Often, when we have a vendetta against someone, and that unresolved,

silent anger (which very well may be hatred) is sitting there seething and simmering

for years, it will affect every area of your life. Its ugliness

can affect your relationships at home, at work, at church,

and at play! You need to face it and forgive it completely,

which includes forgiving your part in it. Once you do, you

may start to see a change in all the areas of your life once

again. Blessings can flow freely, to you and through you.

Holding a grudge means holding back blessings. It’s time

to let it all go. February is the month that love is celebrated.

Look forward to it with a clear heart and conscience.