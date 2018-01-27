PETCO AWARDS $10,000 GRANT TO BAYOU ANIMAL SERVICES
Sarah Saunders (pointing at the adoring pup) received the
Unsung Hero Award
for her work during and after Harvey
By Bayou Animal Services
Dickinson TX,– Bayou Animal Services of Galveston
County Area, today (January 26) announced it has been
awarded a $10,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to
support its ongoing efforts to support the homeless animals
in their care.
Since 2016, Bayou Animal Services has worked hard to
improve lives of homeless animals and to help the citizens
that they serve. During Hurricane Harvey the staff
worked tirelessly taking care of hundreds of animals,
and in its aftermath, have continued to help the community
with their companion animals. The shelter staff
have been working hard to continue to increase the live
release rate, which is currently at 96%. They have been
running dog social programs, cat enrichment programs,
community outreach microchip clinics, and even have a
working cat program to promote Trap-Neuter-Release,
otherwise known as TNR. The future of the shelter is to
take life saving techniques to the next level and beyond.
The Petco Foundation investment will help to provide
funding with medical expenses, animal enrichment items,
and new equipment for their future feline leukemia room.
Each dollar will go to improving not only the animals stay
at the shelter but giving them hope to find the perfect
forever home, with social skills, a good bill of health, and
a happy disposition.
“This grant is going to help us save more animals. With
the new shelter being built we are looking for new ways
to improve the quality of the animal’s lives in the shelter
and out of the shelter. Our enrichment programs are
growing, our foster program is growing, and our community
outreach program is growing. This funding will
improve efforts for all of these amazing opportunities we
have.” -Melvin Trover, Bayou Animal Services / Shelter
Manager.
