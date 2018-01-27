PETCO AWARDS $10,000 GRANT TO BAYOU ANIMAL SERVICES

Sarah Saunders (pointing at the adoring pup) received the

Unsung Hero Award

for her work during and after Harvey

By Bayou Animal Services

Dickinson TX,– Bayou Animal Services of Galveston

County Area, today (January 26) announced it has been

awarded a $10,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to

support its ongoing efforts to support the homeless animals

in their care.

Since 2016, Bayou Animal Services has worked hard to

improve lives of homeless animals and to help the citizens

that they serve. During Hurricane Harvey the staff

worked tirelessly taking care of hundreds of animals,

and in its aftermath, have continued to help the community

with their companion animals. The shelter staff

have been working hard to continue to increase the live

release rate, which is currently at 96%. They have been

running dog social programs, cat enrichment programs,

community outreach microchip clinics, and even have a

working cat program to promote Trap-Neuter-Release,

otherwise known as TNR. The future of the shelter is to

take life saving techniques to the next level and beyond.

The Petco Foundation investment will help to provide

funding with medical expenses, animal enrichment items,

and new equipment for their future feline leukemia room.

Each dollar will go to improving not only the animals stay

at the shelter but giving them hope to find the perfect

forever home, with social skills, a good bill of health, and

a happy disposition.

“This grant is going to help us save more animals. With

the new shelter being built we are looking for new ways

to improve the quality of the animal’s lives in the shelter

and out of the shelter. Our enrichment programs are

growing, our foster program is growing, and our community

outreach program is growing. This funding will

improve efforts for all of these amazing opportunities we

have.” -Melvin Trover, Bayou Animal Services / Shelter

Manager.