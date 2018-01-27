VALENTINE’S DAY- LOVE ON THE WATER

There are probably few people in the world that have not

had a bad experience associated with Valentine’s Day.

From school children that didn’t get a punch out card with

a lollipop on theirs when everybody else’s had one, to

finding out your significant other was just at the restaurant

he is taking you to three hours earlier with his other

“significant “ whatever, the holiday remains ubiquitous

all across our country and young men everywhere are

wondering what it is going to cost them to impress the

girl of their dreams this year. So we have come up with

some ideas; some pricey, some not, in hopes of relieving the pressure

and hopefully avoiding any broken hearts. Our first two are for the romantics

out there. Next week, we look for the sweet without the $$$$.

For the true romantic, Sea Star Base Galveston has a very romantic

Valentine Sweetheart Sail that takes off across Offat’s Bayou &

Galveston Bay on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day for those who

cannot get free on the Wednesday it falls on this year, or on the

actual day for those who can. Either way, you will sail out on

one of their sailing yachts in the open water for about two

hours enjoying wine or champagne and fabulous hors de

oeuvres chocolate covered strawberries as you relax and

enjoy the scenery and wildlife. What could be more romantic?

And at $175 per couple, you will have given your

special someone a memory to last a lifetime. To reserve

your space call 409-572-2560 or visit ssbgalveston.org to

learn more. If you have been to Marais

in Dickinson, you already know the food is fabulous

and the ambiance is incredible. From the

Biergarten overlooking the Bayou to Benson’s Bar

with its saddle stools and bar swings to the Emmet

Room and the Plank Bar with its Pirate flair, there

is a welcoming air throughout. Even the main dining

room shares its ceilings with gigantic chandeliers

and Big Ass Fans (trade name)so you will find

completely unique circumstances but not a lick of pomp in this classy, casual atmosphere. I spoke with the

Chef at Marais who was hesitant to tell me what would

be the special for Valentines but he did say there would

be a Couples Special for around $100 that would include

an incredible 4-course meal offered on valentine’s Day

and extended through to the weekend. When you look at

the incredible dishes already offered at Marais, there is

something exciting and very intriguing about such a gastronomic

adventure that is guaranteed to delight and entertain

your special someone! To make your reservation

now just call (281) 534-1986 and be sure to visit them on

Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MaraisTx/ for a

peek at just a few of their tempting treats!