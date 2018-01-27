VALENTINE’S DAY- LOVE ON THE WATER
There are probably few people in the world that have not
had a bad experience associated with Valentine’s Day.
From school children that didn’t get a punch out card with
a lollipop on theirs when everybody else’s had one, to
finding out your significant other was just at the restaurant
he is taking you to three hours earlier with his other
“significant “ whatever, the holiday remains ubiquitous
all across our country and young men everywhere are
wondering what it is going to cost them to impress the
girl of their dreams this year. So we have come up with
some ideas; some pricey, some not, in hopes of relieving the pressure
and hopefully avoiding any broken hearts. Our first two are for the romantics
out there. Next week, we look for the sweet without the $$$$.
For the true romantic, Sea Star Base Galveston has a very romantic
Valentine Sweetheart Sail that takes off across Offat’s Bayou &
Galveston Bay on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day for those who
cannot get free on the Wednesday it falls on this year, or on the
actual day for those who can. Either way, you will sail out on
one of their sailing yachts in the open water for about two
hours enjoying wine or champagne and fabulous hors de
oeuvres chocolate covered strawberries as you relax and
enjoy the scenery and wildlife. What could be more romantic?
And at $175 per couple, you will have given your
special someone a memory to last a lifetime. To reserve
your space call 409-572-2560 or visit ssbgalveston.org to
learn more. If you have been to Marais
in Dickinson, you already know the food is fabulous
and the ambiance is incredible. From the
Biergarten overlooking the Bayou to Benson’s Bar
with its saddle stools and bar swings to the Emmet
Room and the Plank Bar with its Pirate flair, there
is a welcoming air throughout. Even the main dining
room shares its ceilings with gigantic chandeliers
and Big Ass Fans (trade name)so you will find
completely unique circumstances but not a lick of pomp in this classy, casual atmosphere. I spoke with the
Chef at Marais who was hesitant to tell me what would
be the special for Valentines but he did say there would
be a Couples Special for around $100 that would include
an incredible 4-course meal offered on valentine’s Day
and extended through to the weekend. When you look at
the incredible dishes already offered at Marais, there is
something exciting and very intriguing about such a gastronomic
adventure that is guaranteed to delight and entertain
your special someone! To make your reservation
now just call (281) 534-1986 and be sure to visit them on
Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MaraisTx/ for a
peek at just a few of their tempting treats!
