A NEW YEAR MEANS A NEW DEDUCTIBLE – FIVE HEALTHY WAYS TO SAVE ON HEALTH CARE THIS YEAR

As health-care consumers face another year of higher

premiums, and start the clock over on their likely higher

deductibles, many are looking for ways to cut their

health-care costs. Despite the fact that out-of-pocket

costs keep going up, the good news is that consumers

have more control over their costs than they think.

Whether you get coverage through work, Medicare, or

the marketplace, these five tips could save you hundreds

if not thousands of dollars, and keep you and your bank

account a lot healthier in 2018:

1. Choose an independent doctor. Most consumers

know to choose a doctor in their health plan’s network,

but even within your network you will pay far less if you

go to a doctor who is independent and not employed by

a hospital, according to the Association of Independent

Doctors, a national nonprofit dedicated to educating

patients about their options.

Hospitals tack facility fees onto their employed doctors’

bills. These added fees can cause your costs to

increase two to five times, according to the Medicare

Payment Advisory Commission. Plus, because of their

size, hospitals can negotiate for higher payments from

insurance companies, which affects your costs, too.

Finally, because employed doctors are required to

refer you to other hospital-employed specialists, who

also charge higher rates, going to an independent doctor

from the start will help you keep these excess costs from

compounding.

So, before you make your next appointment, ask the

front office staff whether the practice is independent or

owned by a hospital. You may also find an independent

doctor in your area here (www.aid-us.org/directory).

2. Go to freestanding imaging and surgery centers.

Similarly, going to a freestanding, or independent imaging

center or outpatient surgery center, as opposed to

one owned by a hospital, can save you thousands of dollars.

Independent radiology centers commonly charge

$300 to $500 for a scan that a hospital-owned imaging

center will charge $3,000 to $5,000 for, according to

MedPac. Both are equally good and often read by the

same team of radiologists. For the same reason, if you

need outpatient surgery, ask your doctor to perform it in

a stand-alone surgical center.

3. Ask for the cash price. Price transparency in

health care is hard to come by, but more patients are

demanding it, so they can make informed purchasing

decisions. Ask for the costs up front with your insurance

and without. When a practice or clinic says they simply

can’t tell you what your cost will be because there are too

many variables, that is code for “we’d rather you didn’t

know.” Because most consumers don’t hit their annual

deductibles, asking for the price up front can help them

comparison shop. Plus using a cash discount and not

going through insurance can help consumers realize

huge savings.

4. Avoid the ER. Emergencies happen, but if you

can avoid going to the emergency room, and can get

your care at an urgent-care center you will pay about

10 percent of what you pay for an emergency room visit

for the same treatment. Plus, hospital-based emergency

rooms almost always refer you to their employed doctors,

not to less expensive but equally qualified independent

doctors.

5. Choose generics. Most often – but not always

– generic prescription drugs are just as effective as

brand medications at as little as 15 percent of the price.

Doctors, however, often prescribe the brand because

it’s what they’re familiar with. Some also get “consulting

fees” from pharmaceuticals to induce them to prescribe

brand. You can typically ask your pharmacist to switch

your prescription to a generic without getting a new prescription

from your doctor.

By following these cost-saving moves, patients won’t

be the only ones who save, said Marni Jameson Carey,

executive director for the association. “We all pay for

health-care in the way of higher premiums and taxes, so

keeping your costs down helps everyone.”

About the Association of Independent Doctors

Founded in 2013, the Association of Independent Doctors

is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping reduce healthcare

costs by helping consumers, businesses and lawmakers

understand the value of keeping America’s doctors independent.

A fast-growing trade association with members in over

30 states coast to coast, AID is a 501(c)(6) based in Winter

Park, Fla. For information, visit www.aid-us.org.