DIAMOND DANDIES: QUARTET OF AREA PLAYERS NAMED AMONG REGION’S TOP 50

FIVE AREA high school baseball players were among Txhighschoolbaseball.com’s

rankings of the top 50 performers in Class 6A, Region III, with Friendswood placing

three players on the list.

Mustangs senior pitcher Brandon Deskins, freshman pitcher/shortstop Izaac Pacheco

and pitcher/third baseman Bradley Wilcott represented Friendswood. Deskins, a first

team all-district 24-6A performer last season, is committed to Rice, while Pacheco

enters his first season as one of the nation’s top high school freshman players. Pacheco

has already committed to Texas A&M and is also on the radar of Major League Baseball

scouts who view him as a possible high pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilcott, a junior, has already drawn college interest from the likes of Rice, Texas A&M,

Texas, Texas Tech, Houston and Sam Houston State.

Clear Falls senior pitcher Braydon Fisher made the nifty 50 after a 2017 season that

saw him help the Knights earn a trip to the playoffs. He has already committed to Lamar

and comes off an impressive effort for the Hardball Academy team during the WWBA

World Championship this past October, earning all-tournament kudos after he struck

out seven batters over three innings of work.

Senior outfielder Michael Gillaspia made the list for Clear Springs. The four-year starter,

who also shined as a receiver for the Chargers football team, made the all-district team

for a third straight year in 2017 and continues to draw college interest in both sports.

Dickinson senior first baseman Kiko Nunez was selected following a season that saw

him hit .379 with three homers and 19 runs batted in, earning first team all-district honors.

Like Gillaspia, Nunez also shined on the gridiron as he was named as an all-district

offensive lineman.