HARVEY COULDN’T STOP CHRISTMAS IN GALVESTON COUNTY

By The Salvation Army

Salvation Army kettles across Texas felt continuing

effects of Harvey as potential bell ringers were occupied

with recovery work from the massive storm that affected

nearly all of the southern part of the state. While some

kettles were silent, others were hopping with activity as

devoted volunteers braved unusually cold winter weather

to raise more than $125,000 during the biggest fundraiser

of the year for The Salvation Army.

KJIC Christian Country Radio in Santa Fe committed

to man a kettle at Walmart on 646 in League City every

Friday and Saturday from Black Friday until the campaign

ended on Christmas Eve. Making it a fun activity

for their staff and volunteers, they won the title of Top

Kettle, raising more the $8500.00 to support the work of

The Salvation Army in the local community. They were

joined in their effort by chapters of the Rotary Club, the

Lions, and the Kiwanis from across the county as well as

student groups, church groups and individuals who love

and support The Salvation Army.

In addition to the efforts of bell ringers, a local family

contributed $20,000 of their own, a gift which will continue

to impact local residents who struggle to provide

for their own families. The generosity of this family was

encouraging for a community reeling from a very difficult

year.

On December 16, hundreds of volunteers came together

to distribute Christmas gifts for 2594 children from

1325 families through the annual Angel Tree program.

Registration in the Angel Tree program was offered to

all families seeking assistance in the aftermath of the

storm, resulting in a 158% increase from last year. Once

again, Galveston County stepped up to the challenge

to ensure that no child was left out. Special thanks to

LaMarque Walmart, Valero Texas City, UTMB, Texas

First Bank, Moody Methodist Church, League City

and Galveston Lions Clubs, Texas City/LaMarque and

Galveston Chambers of Commerce and hundreds of

shoppers and volunteers who pulled it all together.

Throughout the year in Galveston County, The Salvation

Army offers non-disaster related rent, utility and food

assistance every day out of its Texas City office at 4210

Texas Avenue. Disaster assistance toward the purchase

of building supplies or replacement of household goods

is available at the same location with a FEMA number

and damage verification. On Galveston Island a large

emergency shelter serves up to 144 people every night.

A free community meal is available every day at 5:00 for

anyone at the Center of Hope at 601- 51st Street.

For information on volunteer opportunities for Christmas

2018 or throughout the year, call 409-763-1691, ext.

75313 or email holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationarmy.

org<mailto:holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationarmy.org