HARVEY COULDN’T STOP CHRISTMAS IN GALVESTON COUNTY
By The Salvation Army
Salvation Army kettles across Texas felt continuing
effects of Harvey as potential bell ringers were occupied
with recovery work from the massive storm that affected
nearly all of the southern part of the state. While some
kettles were silent, others were hopping with activity as
devoted volunteers braved unusually cold winter weather
to raise more than $125,000 during the biggest fundraiser
of the year for The Salvation Army.
KJIC Christian Country Radio in Santa Fe committed
to man a kettle at Walmart on 646 in League City every
Friday and Saturday from Black Friday until the campaign
ended on Christmas Eve. Making it a fun activity
for their staff and volunteers, they won the title of Top
Kettle, raising more the $8500.00 to support the work of
The Salvation Army in the local community. They were
joined in their effort by chapters of the Rotary Club, the
Lions, and the Kiwanis from across the county as well as
student groups, church groups and individuals who love
and support The Salvation Army.
In addition to the efforts of bell ringers, a local family
contributed $20,000 of their own, a gift which will continue
to impact local residents who struggle to provide
for their own families. The generosity of this family was
encouraging for a community reeling from a very difficult
year.
On December 16, hundreds of volunteers came together
to distribute Christmas gifts for 2594 children from
1325 families through the annual Angel Tree program.
Registration in the Angel Tree program was offered to
all families seeking assistance in the aftermath of the
storm, resulting in a 158% increase from last year. Once
again, Galveston County stepped up to the challenge
to ensure that no child was left out. Special thanks to
LaMarque Walmart, Valero Texas City, UTMB, Texas
First Bank, Moody Methodist Church, League City
and Galveston Lions Clubs, Texas City/LaMarque and
Galveston Chambers of Commerce and hundreds of
shoppers and volunteers who pulled it all together.
Throughout the year in Galveston County, The Salvation
Army offers non-disaster related rent, utility and food
assistance every day out of its Texas City office at 4210
Texas Avenue. Disaster assistance toward the purchase
of building supplies or replacement of household goods
is available at the same location with a FEMA number
and damage verification. On Galveston Island a large
emergency shelter serves up to 144 people every night.
A free community meal is available every day at 5:00 for
anyone at the Center of Hope at 601- 51st Street.
For information on volunteer opportunities for Christmas
2018 or throughout the year, call 409-763-1691, ext.
75313 or email holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationarmy.
org<mailto:holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationarmy.org
