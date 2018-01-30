NOW THAT I’M 25…

Last Saturday, the 27th of January, I celebrated my 25th

birthday. I started the celebrations by having lunch with

a few friends and then continued on into the evening

with a dinner and dessert with my family. I took phone

calls throughout the day, responded to social media

messages, answered texts and did not do anything productive

whatsoever. All in all, it was an excellent day.

I remember ten years ago, when my oldest cousin

turned 25. I called to wish him and told him “you’re 25

now, that’s halfway to 50, so your life is basically downhill

from now on.” Looking back on that statement, and

seeing how my life is going now (as a 25-year-old), I

realize that I could not have been more wrong. Yes,

adulthood is difficult, frustrating and downright scary

at some points. But it is also rewarding, fulfilling and

extremely magnificent and amazing. When I was a

teenager, I thought that becoming an adult meant the

end of your life. Not in the literal sense, but in the sense

that you could no longer enjoy life. From my teenage

viewpoint, adulthood was nothing to be excited for.

Adults were too worried about taxes, bills, their future,

their family’s future, the future of the country, and so

forth to appreciate the little things in life—like the color

of the sky during a sunset or the sound of rain as it hit

the window. Adults were never able to enjoy their life,

because there was no time for a vacation. In schools

we were allowed one to two week breaks every so

often, to rest and recharge, but adults did not get this.

For adults , all one’s life consisted of was a neverending

cycle of going to work, going home, going to

sleep and then doing it all over again the next day. As

a youngster, I was not looking forward to adulthood,

which led to my comment “it’s all downhill from here.”

However, all of the above mentioned were my

assumptions based on a young person’s viewpoint.

Now that I have joined the world of adulthood and have

had the opportunity to experience it fully, I know that

it is not nearly as difficult and “horrible” as I had made

it out to be. As adults, we may not get planned school

holidays, but this means we can take vacations at any

time. I mean, all we have to do is ask our boss(es) for

the time off and that’s that. Sure, as adults we have to

worry about a lot more than we did as youngsters, but

the concern is just proof that we care about the wellbeing

of our loved ones, the people around us and the

world we live in. And, though I can’t speak for others,

I try to take time out of each day and just appreciate

everything I have.

In the past couple of years I have learnt three huge

life lessons. One of these is that worrying gets you

nowhere. This is something that I am still working on

because I am the type of person who stresses over

everything—things in my control and things outside of

my control. But a quote from a movie that said “worrying

means you suffer twice” really had an effect on my

mind. And my goal for 2018 is to stop worrying about

things and have faith that everything will work out for

the best. Furthermore, my goal for this year is also to

accept that, if I don’t get something that I really wanted

then it wasn’t meant for me in the first place.

Another life lesson I have learnt is that you are going

to be surrounded by people, all of whom have their own

opinions on topics and it’s not necessary that these

people’s opinions will match yours. This doesn’t mean

that you have to attempt to get that person to change

their opinion, and nor do you have to change yours. As

adults we are capable of having different opinions—

whether they are related to politics or otherwise—and

still getting along just fine. As adults, we have the maturity

to listen to people whose opinions differ from ours,

and have discussions on these topics. But, as adults,

we also have the ability to know when these conversations

should not be held, as we should not and cannot

let certain topics ruin our relationships. For example,

I will never talk about politics with family and friends

whose political opinions differ from mine. I care about

them too much to let something like that ruin our bond.

The last life lesson I have learned in the past couple

of years has been that the most difficult thing to do is

stay true to who you are and what you want, but it’s

also the most rewarding. For example, I have family

members who care way too much about the fact that I

am 25 and not yet in a relationship. I have never been

in one because I haven’t wanted to and honestly I don’t

have the time. Of course I do want to get married eventually

and I know that, when the time is right, I’ll meet

that one person who’s perfect for me and we will get

married. I am lucky in that my parents aren’t putting any

pressure on me whatsoever, but coming from a large

family, I have had to deal with the “will you start looking

for a husband” comments for the past five years. And

since arranged marriage is very common in my culture,

people keep asking my mom “have you started looking

for a husband for Trishna?” or telling her “I know this

really great guy for Trishna.” It’s gotten to the point that

I try not to even speak to these people, because their

comments have put ideas about myself in my head that

shouldn’t be there. I mean, it seems to me that those

people don’t care about any of my successes at work

or school. To them, all of this is meaningless because

I am single. And if this isn’t the case then maybe they

should stop asking me, every time we meet, about marriage.

It’ll happen when it’s meant to and until then I

will live my life the way I want to because it’s my life. I

am happy with where I am in life and I am happy with

how things are going. I have a great future ahead of me

and eventually everything will fall into place and when it

does—whether it’s related to marriage or otherwise—I

will be able to go to every person that was ever doubtful

and say “see? It happened now because it was meant

to happen now.”

Life is a wondrous thing full of possibilities. We should

live each day as it comes and be thankful for what we

have. If we are constantly focused on what will happen

tomorrow, we won’t be able to enjoy today. So as

I end this week’s tidbits I invite all of you to just take a

few minutes to live in the moment and be grateful that

you are alive to experience everything this world has to

offer.