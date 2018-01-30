TEXAS CITY ISD NEEDS YOUR HELP
Editors Note: A very important survey is being requested
of voters registered in the Texas City ISD School District.
Your input is so very important. The issues being considered
are listed below as well as the website link to access and
complete the survey. If you do not have a computer or ar not
computer literate, you can go you’re your public library or
call or come by The Post Newspaper at 501 6th ST. for assistance
Texas City ISD is also conducting a web survey of
registered voters to gauge what voters think about
TCISD’s school facilities. Separate online surveys
are available for TCISD parents/guardians and for
community members. All survey submissions are
completely confidential.
Please complete the survey by Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Your opinion matters to us. The more responses we
receive, the better informed we are as we strive to
make the best decisions possible for students and
taxpayers.
Dear Texas City ISD Community Member,
It is an honor for me to serve as the superintendent
of schools for Texas City Independent School District.
There are many great things happening in our schools!
My plan is to continue building on our many strengths
and achievements and to do everything possible to
ensure every student is prepared for lifelong success.
Unfortunately, there is a great deal more to running a
high performing school district than classroom learning.
For example, we run a transportation system, food service
program, and manage multiple facilities. All of this
works behind the scenes to ensure our children are well
served.
To this last point regarding our school facilities, we are
in the process of determining what may be required to
repair and modernize our school buildings as a result
of hurricane Harvey and from normal wear and tear, as
well as make sure we have sufficient space for our student
population and programs over the coming years.
With that in mind, we have commissioned a survey via
an independent firm to help us gauge what voters think
about Texas City ISD school facilities. Please take a few
minutes to share your thoughts by completing this survey.
We need your input.
The survey is completely confidential. You can
reach the survey at: https://www.research.net/r/
TexasCity2018pg
We ask that you complete this survey no later than
Wednesday, January 31, 2018. Your opinion matters to
us. The more responses we receive, the better informed
we are as we strive to make the best decisions possible
for students and taxpayers.
Sincerely,
Dr. Rodney Cavness
Texas City ISD Superintendent
A facilities planning committee is working with the
school district to identify facility needs of Texas City
ISD for a potential May 2018 bond issue. Below are
questions to gain community input for projects to be
included in the bond package. For quality control purposes,
respondents will be asked to provide your Texas
Voter ID or your last name and address. This information
WILL NOT be shared with the district and will only
be used to ensure a single response per person. You
can still respond without proper identification, but these
responses will be viewed separately and will not be
included in the final analysis.
9. Are you aware that a Citizens Facilities Advisory
Committee was identified several months ago and has
been meeting once or twice each month to review facility
and equipment needs of Texas City ISD?
10. Are you aware that Hurricane Harvey flooded
several campuses in the district and that each of these
campuses are more than 60 years old?
11. Are you aware that Texas City ISD is currently
busing approximately 1,600 students per day across
communities and that 5th graders are currently attending
classes in a high school building because their
school is uninhabitable?
12. Are you aware that school taxes are frozen for
individual home owners 65 years of age or older and
will not increase if a school bond issue is passed?
13. Are you aware that campuses in La Marque were
annexed to Texas City ISD and because of this annexation
Texas City ISD qualifies for additional state monies
to support school facilities?
Please consider the following tax information as you
respond to the survey questions. If all new school
projects currently being considered are approved, the
tax rate would increase approximately 8 cents and the
tax increase on a $100,000 home would be no more
than $80 dollars per year.Considering the potential tax
impact statement provided above, please respond to the
following questions concerning facility and equipment
projects being considered for a May 2018 bond issue:
*14. Would you support improving campus
safety and security throughout the school district
by making facility and equipment improvements
to inhibit intruders and improve overall
safety and security at an approximate cost of $
6.5 million?
*15. Due to flood damage, deterioration, and
the age of the building and building systems,
the cost of renovations to bring La Marque
Middle School up to current code and provide
an appropriate educational setting is estimated
to cost the district $30.5 million. Would you
support building a new middle school that is
estimated to cost $44.5 million to replace the
61- year old school?
*16. Would you support renovating the school
at an estimated cost of $30.5 million?
17. Due to flood damage, deterioration, and
the age of the building and building systems,
the cost of renovations to bring La Marque
Elementary School up to current code and provide
an appropriate educational setting is estimated
to cost the district $25.6 million. A new
school can actually be built for less money at a
cost of $24.4 million. Would you support building
a new elementary school to replace the 61- year old
school?
*18. Due to flood damage, deterioration, and the age
of the building and building systems, the cost of renovations
to bring La Marque Primary School up to current
code and provide an appropriate educational setting is
estimated to cost the district $24.9 million. A new school
can actually be built for less money at a cost of $24.1
million. Would you support building a new school to
replace the 61- year old school?
*19. Due to the age of the building and building systems,
the cost of renovating Guajardo Elementary,
formerly known as Northside Elementary, to bring it up
to current code and provide an appropriate educational
setting is estimated to cost the district more than $13.1
million. Would you support building a new elementary
school that is estimated to cost $25.7 million to replace
the 60- year old school?
*20. Would you support renovating the school at an
approximate cost of $13.1 million
21. Would you support the replacement and/or renovation
of roofs and parking areas that have been identified
as in need of significant repair or replacement by
the district’s long-range plan for facilities at an estimated
cost of $9 million?
*22. The district seeks to implement a One Computer
for Each Student Technology Initiative for all students
in 7th through 12th grades to prepare them for career
paths, college, and the military. Would you support
implementing this technology initiative at an approximate
cost of $1.9 million?
Texas City ISD and the Citizens Facilities Advisory
Committee thanks you for your input. Survey results will
influence the content of a possible May 2018 bond issue
if the district decides to call a bond issue. Results of
this survey may be found on the district website in the
next few weeks.
Leave a Comment