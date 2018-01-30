TEXAS CITY ISD NEEDS YOUR HELP

Editors Note: A very important survey is being requested

of voters registered in the Texas City ISD School District.

Your input is so very important. The issues being considered

are listed below as well as the website link to access and

complete the survey. If you do not have a computer or ar not

computer literate, you can go you’re your public library or

call or come by The Post Newspaper at 501 6th ST. for assistance

Dear Texas City ISD Community Member,

It is an honor for me to serve as the superintendent

of schools for Texas City Independent School District.

There are many great things happening in our schools!

My plan is to continue building on our many strengths

and achievements and to do everything possible to

ensure every student is prepared for lifelong success.

Unfortunately, there is a great deal more to running a

high performing school district than classroom learning.

For example, we run a transportation system, food service

program, and manage multiple facilities. All of this

works behind the scenes to ensure our children are well

served.

To this last point regarding our school facilities, we are

in the process of determining what may be required to

repair and modernize our school buildings as a result

of hurricane Harvey and from normal wear and tear, as

well as make sure we have sufficient space for our student

population and programs over the coming years.

With that in mind, we have commissioned a survey via

an independent firm to help us gauge what voters think

about Texas City ISD school facilities. Please take a few

minutes to share your thoughts by completing this survey.

We need your input.

The survey is completely confidential. You can

reach the survey at: https://www.research.net/r/

TexasCity2018pg

We ask that you complete this survey no later than

Wednesday, January 31, 2018. Your opinion matters to

us. The more responses we receive, the better informed

we are as we strive to make the best decisions possible

for students and taxpayers.

Sincerely,

Dr. Rodney Cavness

Texas City ISD Superintendent

A facilities planning committee is working with the

school district to identify facility needs of Texas City

ISD for a potential May 2018 bond issue. Below are

questions to gain community input for projects to be

included in the bond package. For quality control purposes,

respondents will be asked to provide your Texas

Voter ID or your last name and address. This information

WILL NOT be shared with the district and will only

be used to ensure a single response per person. You

can still respond without proper identification, but these

responses will be viewed separately and will not be

included in the final analysis.

9. Are you aware that a Citizens Facilities Advisory

Committee was identified several months ago and has

been meeting once or twice each month to review facility

and equipment needs of Texas City ISD?

10. Are you aware that Hurricane Harvey flooded

several campuses in the district and that each of these

campuses are more than 60 years old?

11. Are you aware that Texas City ISD is currently

busing approximately 1,600 students per day across

communities and that 5th graders are currently attending

classes in a high school building because their

school is uninhabitable?

12. Are you aware that school taxes are frozen for

individual home owners 65 years of age or older and

will not increase if a school bond issue is passed?

13. Are you aware that campuses in La Marque were

annexed to Texas City ISD and because of this annexation

Texas City ISD qualifies for additional state monies

to support school facilities?

Please consider the following tax information as you

respond to the survey questions. If all new school

projects currently being considered are approved, the

tax rate would increase approximately 8 cents and the

tax increase on a $100,000 home would be no more

than $80 dollars per year.Considering the potential tax

impact statement provided above, please respond to the

following questions concerning facility and equipment

projects being considered for a May 2018 bond issue:

*14. Would you support improving campus

safety and security throughout the school district

by making facility and equipment improvements

to inhibit intruders and improve overall

safety and security at an approximate cost of $

6.5 million?

*15. Due to flood damage, deterioration, and

the age of the building and building systems,

the cost of renovations to bring La Marque

Middle School up to current code and provide

an appropriate educational setting is estimated

to cost the district $30.5 million. Would you

support building a new middle school that is

estimated to cost $44.5 million to replace the

61- year old school?

*16. Would you support renovating the school

at an estimated cost of $30.5 million?

17. Due to flood damage, deterioration, and

the age of the building and building systems,

the cost of renovations to bring La Marque

Elementary School up to current code and provide

an appropriate educational setting is estimated

to cost the district $25.6 million. A new

school can actually be built for less money at a

cost of $24.4 million. Would you support building

a new elementary school to replace the 61- year old

school?

*18. Due to flood damage, deterioration, and the age

of the building and building systems, the cost of renovations

to bring La Marque Primary School up to current

code and provide an appropriate educational setting is

estimated to cost the district $24.9 million. A new school

can actually be built for less money at a cost of $24.1

million. Would you support building a new school to

replace the 61- year old school?

*19. Due to the age of the building and building systems,

the cost of renovating Guajardo Elementary,

formerly known as Northside Elementary, to bring it up

to current code and provide an appropriate educational

setting is estimated to cost the district more than $13.1

million. Would you support building a new elementary

school that is estimated to cost $25.7 million to replace

the 60- year old school?

*20. Would you support renovating the school at an

approximate cost of $13.1 million

21. Would you support the replacement and/or renovation

of roofs and parking areas that have been identified

as in need of significant repair or replacement by

the district’s long-range plan for facilities at an estimated

cost of $9 million?

*22. The district seeks to implement a One Computer

for Each Student Technology Initiative for all students

in 7th through 12th grades to prepare them for career

paths, college, and the military. Would you support

implementing this technology initiative at an approximate

cost of $1.9 million?

Texas City ISD and the Citizens Facilities Advisory

Committee thanks you for your input. Survey results will

influence the content of a possible May 2018 bond issue

if the district decides to call a bond issue. Results of

this survey may be found on the district website in the

next few weeks.