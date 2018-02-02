EVER HEARD OF ZAGSTER??? VALENTINE’S ON A BUDGET…

If you haven’t been to the Dike lately, you may not know

that you can now rent a Cool Cruiser and ride around

town for only $2 an hour – up to 10 hours – and just return

it to a Zagster docking station when you are done. Just go

to Zagster.com and sign up. Its free to join!

Texas City has two docking stations which makes it

convenient to start at Rainbow Park, travel the length of

the bike path all the way to Tarpey Park and leave your

bikes there; or… What a unique way to make a special

day for your sweetheart to take her for a spin out on the

dike. The Ocean wind has a way of giving people an

appetite, so on the way back, stop at Boyd’s for a snack

or a whole meal for around $15, then you might want to

head to Baskin Robbins for ice cream cake in the shape

of a heart…(order ahead to put a special message on

the cake, its free!)

Depending on how athletic you are, Texas city has 49

statues/sculptures in and around Texas City. Many of

these wonderful art pieces are right down the street from

Baskin Robbins, so why not take your special someone

on a tour. And if you want to look really smart you can

see them all and even download a brochure at: http://

www.texas-city-tx.org/page/rec.statues so that you can

talk about the artists as you ride by.

Altogether, you can spend a wonderful day in Texas

City for under $30 and make a very special Valentine

memory for you and your sweetheart.