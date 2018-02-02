EVER HEARD OF ZAGSTER??? VALENTINE’S ON A BUDGET…
If you haven’t been to the Dike lately, you may not know
that you can now rent a Cool Cruiser and ride around
town for only $2 an hour – up to 10 hours – and just return
it to a Zagster docking station when you are done. Just go
to Zagster.com and sign up. Its free to join!
Texas City has two docking stations which makes it
convenient to start at Rainbow Park, travel the length of
the bike path all the way to Tarpey Park and leave your
bikes there; or… What a unique way to make a special
day for your sweetheart to take her for a spin out on the
dike. The Ocean wind has a way of giving people an
appetite, so on the way back, stop at Boyd’s for a snack
or a whole meal for around $15, then you might want to
head to Baskin Robbins for ice cream cake in the shape
of a heart…(order ahead to put a special message on
the cake, its free!)
Depending on how athletic you are, Texas city has 49
statues/sculptures in and around Texas City. Many of
these wonderful art pieces are right down the street from
Baskin Robbins, so why not take your special someone
on a tour. And if you want to look really smart you can
see them all and even download a brochure at: http://
www.texas-city-tx.org/page/rec.statues so that you can
talk about the artists as you ride by.
Altogether, you can spend a wonderful day in Texas
City for under $30 and make a very special Valentine
memory for you and your sweetheart.
