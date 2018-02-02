FEBRUARY GULF FREEWAY CLOSURES

The following closures are for February 2018 on IH-45.

These are the closures we have at this time for the month.

This schedule is subject to changes and revisions. I will

forward any updates as they occur.

Northbound Main Lanes and Northbound Frontage Road:

alternating lanes, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018;

DAILY, 9:00 AM thru 3:00PM; from FM 518 to FM 517.

Southbound Main Lanes and Southbound Frontage Road:

alternating lanes, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018;

DAILY, 9:00 AM thru 3:00PM; from FM 518 to FM 517.

Northbound Main Lanes and Northbound Frontage Road:

alternating lanes, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018;

NIGHTLY, 9:00 PM thru 5:00AM; from FM 518 to FM 517.

Southbound Main Lanes and Southbound Frontage Road:

alternating lanes, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018;

NIGHTLY, 9:00 PM thru 5:00AM; from FM 518 to FM 517.

Northbound Main Lanes: alternating Entrance and Exit

Ramps, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018; NIGHTLY,

9:00 PM thru 5:00AM; from FM 518 to FM 517.

Southbound Main Lanes: alternating Entrance and Exit

Ramps, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018; NIGHTLY,

9:00 PM thru 5:00AM; from FM 518 to FM 517.

ALSO…

Date: Wednesday January 31, 2018.

Date: Thursday February 1, 2018.

Date: Monday February 5, 2018.

Date: Tuesday February 6, 2018.

Time: 9:00PM – 5:00AM (following morning).

Location: IH45 Northbound Main Lanes, two (2) outside

lanes closed, including Northbound Main Lane Entrance

Ramp from FM-517 and Northbound Main Lane FM-646

Exit Ramp.

Ramps Detour: For entering Main Lanes from FM 517,

continue Northbound Frontage Road to next Entrance

ramp. For exiting Main Lanes to FM-646, use FM-517 Exit

ramp.

Limits: Hughes Rd. to Magnolia Bayou.

Northbound Main Lanes at Tiki Drive in Tiki Island: two

alternate lanes closed continuously until 3 p.m., March

15, 2018. Two lanes will remain open during this project.

This work may include closing an additional lane during

off-peak hours.