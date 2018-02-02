FEBRUARY GULF FREEWAY CLOSURES
The following closures are for February 2018 on IH-45.
These are the closures we have at this time for the month.
This schedule is subject to changes and revisions. I will
forward any updates as they occur.
Northbound Main Lanes and Northbound Frontage Road:
alternating lanes, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018;
DAILY, 9:00 AM thru 3:00PM; from FM 518 to FM 517.
Southbound Main Lanes and Southbound Frontage Road:
alternating lanes, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018;
DAILY, 9:00 AM thru 3:00PM; from FM 518 to FM 517.
Northbound Main Lanes and Northbound Frontage Road:
alternating lanes, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018;
NIGHTLY, 9:00 PM thru 5:00AM; from FM 518 to FM 517.
Southbound Main Lanes and Southbound Frontage Road:
alternating lanes, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018;
NIGHTLY, 9:00 PM thru 5:00AM; from FM 518 to FM 517.
Northbound Main Lanes: alternating Entrance and Exit
Ramps, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018; NIGHTLY,
9:00 PM thru 5:00AM; from FM 518 to FM 517.
Southbound Main Lanes: alternating Entrance and Exit
Ramps, February 1, 2018 – February 28, 2018; NIGHTLY,
9:00 PM thru 5:00AM; from FM 518 to FM 517.
ALSO…
Date: Wednesday January 31, 2018.
Date: Thursday February 1, 2018.
Date: Monday February 5, 2018.
Date: Tuesday February 6, 2018.
Time: 9:00PM – 5:00AM (following morning).
Location: IH45 Northbound Main Lanes, two (2) outside
lanes closed, including Northbound Main Lane Entrance
Ramp from FM-517 and Northbound Main Lane FM-646
Exit Ramp.
Ramps Detour: For entering Main Lanes from FM 517,
continue Northbound Frontage Road to next Entrance
ramp. For exiting Main Lanes to FM-646, use FM-517 Exit
ramp.
Limits: Hughes Rd. to Magnolia Bayou.
Northbound Main Lanes at Tiki Drive in Tiki Island: two
alternate lanes closed continuously until 3 p.m., March
15, 2018. Two lanes will remain open during this project.
This work may include closing an additional lane during
off-peak hours.
