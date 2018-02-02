FEBRUARY’S GARDENING CALENDAR
The winter season has provided something for everyone:
days warm enough to turn on the air conditioner then
nights cool enough to have to turn on the heating system.
We’ve had ample rains at times, some impressive thunder
and even some snow (though technical speaking the
snow arrived during the fall season).
Some things are more predictable. I am pleased to look
out my office window at the end of the work day this time
of year and still see ample daylight when I leave. The
shortest day of the year in 2017 was Thursday, December
21 (which is also the official start of the winter season).
Sunset will occur at 5:58 p.m. today almost 30 minutes
later than it did on December 21.
Longer days also mean that landscapes that were
turned brown by January’s freezing temperatures will be
blanketed with new leaves in varying shades of green and
an array of delightfully colored flowers to lift our spirits.
The new gardening year will be in full swing in February
with many activities and options for growing and learning.
Galveston County Master Gardeners have planned
several programs for February that will be of interest to
local gardeners.
Hands-on Rose Pruning Demonstrations: Did you know
the time to prune your roses is on Valentine’s Day? Are
you a bit hesitant on what types of roses to prune and
not prune? Then be sure to visit the Discovery Garden
in Carbide Park on Thursday, February 22, at 10:00 a.m.
Master Gardener and consulting Rosarian John Jons
will provide demonstrations on how to properly prune
your roses. Please bring hand pruners and gloves (not
required but needed if you wish to practice your pruning
skills on-site). The Discovery Garden is located in Carbide
Park at 4102 Main Street in La Marque. The program
is free of charge.
Spring Plant Sale: The Master Gardeners will sponsor
their Annual Spring Plant Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
on Saturday, February 17, at the Galveston County Fairgrounds
located on Hwy. 6 in Hitchcock. Plants to be offered
include spring vegetable transplants, fruit trees, a
wide variety of citrus trees, Texas-Tuff perennials, garden
artwork and more. A pre-sale presentation will also be offered
from 8:00 – 8:50 a.m. before the sale yard is opened.
Sweet Corn: Sweet corn can be planted in mid-February
to get an early harvest of tasty corn-on-the-cob. If
you’re a sweet corn connoisseur, plant at weekly internals
thereafter up to mid-June to extend the harvest season.
Potatoes: Irish potatoes should be set out during mid-
February. Red LaSoda is a proven red-skinned potato
variety for our growing area and will be offered at the upcoming
Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale on February
17. Good soil drainage is a must as Irish potatoes will not
tolerate “wet feet.”
Vegetables: February marks the beginning of spring
vegetable growing season. Transplants of tomatoes, peppers
and eggplants can be set out in the
latter part of February. Visit my website
posted with this column to view the vegetables
that will be available at Spring
Plant Sale. Beets, carrots, collards, Swiss
chard, lettuce, kale, kohlrabi, mustard,
English peas, radish, spinach and turnips
can be planted throughout the month of
February.
Stone Fruits: Fertilize stone fruit trees
by late February. The general recommendation
for fertilizer for bearing stone fruit
trees is to apply two cups of a balanced
fertilizer per inch of trunk in February. A
second application is recommended in mid-May. A fertilizer
such as 15-5-10 (commonly used for lawns) is suitable
for use on fruit trees and also for shrubs and landscape
trees. Spread fertilizer evenly under the drip line
but keep six inches away from the trunk. Be sure to avoid
using a weed-and-feed fertilizer that has a herbicide(s) as
an ingredient.
Lawns: Yes, most area St. Augustine lawns are dull
brown in color because of our January’s freezing weather
conditions. However, do not fertilize St. Augustine lawns
now in the hope of making it green up faster. St. Augustine
lawns should not be fertilized this time of year until after
the grass starts to actively grow; otherwise, if you fertilize
now you will be benefitting winter weeds and some of the
nitrogen will be lost before lawn growth starts.
Upcoming Seminars
WHAT: Simply Succulents
WHEN: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 3
WHERE: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office
located in Carbide Park (4102-B Main St.in La Marque).
Pre-registration required (e-mail galvcountymgs@gmail.
com or phone 281-309-5065).
WHAT: Growing Backyard Citrus
WHEN: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3
WHERE: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office
located in Carbide Park (4102-B Main St.in La Marque).
Pre-registration required (e-mail galvcountymgs@gmail.
com or phone 281-309-5065).
