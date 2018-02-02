FEBRUARY’S GARDENING CALENDAR

The winter season has provided something for everyone:

days warm enough to turn on the air conditioner then

nights cool enough to have to turn on the heating system.

We’ve had ample rains at times, some impressive thunder

and even some snow (though technical speaking the

snow arrived during the fall season).

Some things are more predictable. I am pleased to look

out my office window at the end of the work day this time

of year and still see ample daylight when I leave. The

shortest day of the year in 2017 was Thursday, December

21 (which is also the official start of the winter season).

Sunset will occur at 5:58 p.m. today almost 30 minutes

later than it did on December 21.

Longer days also mean that landscapes that were

turned brown by January’s freezing temperatures will be

blanketed with new leaves in varying shades of green and

an array of delightfully colored flowers to lift our spirits.

The new gardening year will be in full swing in February

with many activities and options for growing and learning.

Galveston County Master Gardeners have planned

several programs for February that will be of interest to

local gardeners.

Hands-on Rose Pruning Demonstrations: Did you know

the time to prune your roses is on Valentine’s Day? Are

you a bit hesitant on what types of roses to prune and

not prune? Then be sure to visit the Discovery Garden

in Carbide Park on Thursday, February 22, at 10:00 a.m.

Master Gardener and consulting Rosarian John Jons

will provide demonstrations on how to properly prune

your roses. Please bring hand pruners and gloves (not

required but needed if you wish to practice your pruning

skills on-site). The Discovery Garden is located in Carbide

Park at 4102 Main Street in La Marque. The program

is free of charge.

Spring Plant Sale: The Master Gardeners will sponsor

their Annual Spring Plant Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

on Saturday, February 17, at the Galveston County Fairgrounds

located on Hwy. 6 in Hitchcock. Plants to be offered

include spring vegetable transplants, fruit trees, a

wide variety of citrus trees, Texas-Tuff perennials, garden

artwork and more. A pre-sale presentation will also be offered

from 8:00 – 8:50 a.m. before the sale yard is opened.

Sweet Corn: Sweet corn can be planted in mid-February

to get an early harvest of tasty corn-on-the-cob. If

you’re a sweet corn connoisseur, plant at weekly internals

thereafter up to mid-June to extend the harvest season.

Potatoes: Irish potatoes should be set out during mid-

February. Red LaSoda is a proven red-skinned potato

variety for our growing area and will be offered at the upcoming

Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale on February

17. Good soil drainage is a must as Irish potatoes will not

tolerate “wet feet.”

Vegetables: February marks the beginning of spring

vegetable growing season. Transplants of tomatoes, peppers

and eggplants can be set out in the

latter part of February. Visit my website

posted with this column to view the vegetables

that will be available at Spring

Plant Sale. Beets, carrots, collards, Swiss

chard, lettuce, kale, kohlrabi, mustard,

English peas, radish, spinach and turnips

can be planted throughout the month of

February.

Stone Fruits: Fertilize stone fruit trees

by late February. The general recommendation

for fertilizer for bearing stone fruit

trees is to apply two cups of a balanced

fertilizer per inch of trunk in February. A

second application is recommended in mid-May. A fertilizer

such as 15-5-10 (commonly used for lawns) is suitable

for use on fruit trees and also for shrubs and landscape

trees. Spread fertilizer evenly under the drip line

but keep six inches away from the trunk. Be sure to avoid

using a weed-and-feed fertilizer that has a herbicide(s) as

an ingredient.

Lawns: Yes, most area St. Augustine lawns are dull

brown in color because of our January’s freezing weather

conditions. However, do not fertilize St. Augustine lawns

now in the hope of making it green up faster. St. Augustine

lawns should not be fertilized this time of year until after

the grass starts to actively grow; otherwise, if you fertilize

now you will be benefitting winter weeds and some of the

nitrogen will be lost before lawn growth starts.

Upcoming Seminars

WHAT: Simply Succulents

WHEN: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 3

WHERE: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office

located in Carbide Park (4102-B Main St.in La Marque).

Pre-registration required (e-mail galvcountymgs@gmail.

com or phone 281-309-5065).

WHAT: Growing Backyard Citrus

WHEN: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3

WHERE: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office

located in Carbide Park (4102-B Main St.in La Marque).

Pre-registration required (e-mail galvcountymgs@gmail.

com or phone 281-309-5065).