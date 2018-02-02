JANUARY IS ROTARY INTERNATIONAL VOCATIONAL SERVICE MONTH

Vocational service is the way Rotary fosters and supports

the application of the ideal of service in the pursuit

of all vocations. Rotary encourages and fosters

high ethical standards in business and professions;

recognizes the worthiness of all useful occupations,

and encourages each Rotarian to dignify his or her

occupation as an opportunity to serve society.

During the month of January Rotary Club of Texas

City chose to recognize in a meaningful way how Rotarians

and others in the community have made major

contributions through their vocations as a means

of service to society. It is important to highlight and

hold up for public recognition the efforts of those who

make our communities better places to live and work.

The Rotary Club of Texas City Vocational Awareness/

Awards Committee received nominations for

one Outstanding Rotarian and for one Outstanding

Community Leader (Non-Rotarian) for recipients

of our Vocational Service Awards for 2017-18. This

years nominees were all outstanding and the three

recipients reflect the kind of selfless commitment to

Service Above Self that Rotarians all strive for.

This year there were three individuals, Jay Carnes

of Carnes Funeral Homes, Shawn Bailey President

& CEO of AMOCO Federal Credit Union and Ron

Plackemeier, who passed away in November was

awarded posthumously. All were recognized for their

exemplary work ethic, their community involvement,

and their ability to use their chosen profession to

serve others with the knowledge that their example

serves as a model for others to follow.

Past Vocational Service Award Recipients:

Ted Weatherall

Ben Levisee

Ed Nelson

Susie Moncla

Tomy Hamon

Chuck Doyle

Joe Byrd

John “Bill” Mathis

Frank Webb

Arnold Glass

Thomas Mackey

Dr. Charles Broman

Lyman Reed

Dr. J.W. O’Bryant

Doug Stiernberg

PDG Ed Mabry

Elizabeth Iles

Mack Pruitt

Randy Dietel

Kevin Yackly

Ron Sokol

Pat Updegrove

Joe Updegrove

ColleenBronder

Gus Campbell

Matt Doyle

Jimmy Hayley

Patty Pogue

Charles Herbeck

Donna Sparrowhawk

Joe Hoover

Bob Greeley

Ray Strickel

Les Daughtry

Phyllis Koenig

Richard DeVries

Rosie Flannigan

Toby Hamon

Bruce Clawson

Elizabeth White

Chris Delesandri

Mike Griffin

Raymond Guidry

Deborah Laine

Jose Boix

PDG Emken Linton

Perry O’Brien

Connie Bradley

Kitty Potter

William (Bill) Raley

Sonny Tholcken

Robert Burby

Philip H. Roberts

Georgia Meyer

Don Gartman

Dawn Tholcken