JANUARY IS ROTARY INTERNATIONAL VOCATIONAL SERVICE MONTH
Vocational service is the way Rotary fosters and supports
the application of the ideal of service in the pursuit
of all vocations. Rotary encourages and fosters
high ethical standards in business and professions;
recognizes the worthiness of all useful occupations,
and encourages each Rotarian to dignify his or her
occupation as an opportunity to serve society.
During the month of January Rotary Club of Texas
City chose to recognize in a meaningful way how Rotarians
and others in the community have made major
contributions through their vocations as a means
of service to society. It is important to highlight and
hold up for public recognition the efforts of those who
make our communities better places to live and work.
The Rotary Club of Texas City Vocational Awareness/
Awards Committee received nominations for
one Outstanding Rotarian and for one Outstanding
Community Leader (Non-Rotarian) for recipients
of our Vocational Service Awards for 2017-18. This
years nominees were all outstanding and the three
recipients reflect the kind of selfless commitment to
Service Above Self that Rotarians all strive for.
This year there were three individuals, Jay Carnes
of Carnes Funeral Homes, Shawn Bailey President
& CEO of AMOCO Federal Credit Union and Ron
Plackemeier, who passed away in November was
awarded posthumously. All were recognized for their
exemplary work ethic, their community involvement,
and their ability to use their chosen profession to
serve others with the knowledge that their example
serves as a model for others to follow.
Past Vocational Service Award Recipients:
Ted Weatherall
Ben Levisee
Ed Nelson
Susie Moncla
Tomy Hamon
Chuck Doyle
Joe Byrd
John “Bill” Mathis
Frank Webb
Arnold Glass
Thomas Mackey
Dr. Charles Broman
Lyman Reed
Dr. J.W. O’Bryant
Doug Stiernberg
PDG Ed Mabry
Elizabeth Iles
Mack Pruitt
Randy Dietel
Kevin Yackly
Ron Sokol
Pat Updegrove
Joe Updegrove
ColleenBronder
Gus Campbell
Matt Doyle
Jimmy Hayley
Patty Pogue
Charles Herbeck
Donna Sparrowhawk
Joe Hoover
Bob Greeley
Ray Strickel
Les Daughtry
Phyllis Koenig
Richard DeVries
Rosie Flannigan
Toby Hamon
Bruce Clawson
Elizabeth White
Chris Delesandri
Mike Griffin
Raymond Guidry
Deborah Laine
Jose Boix
PDG Emken Linton
Perry O’Brien
Connie Bradley
Kitty Potter
William (Bill) Raley
Sonny Tholcken
Robert Burby
Philip H. Roberts
Georgia Meyer
Don Gartman
Dawn Tholcken
Leave a Comment