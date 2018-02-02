Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views : Ad Clicks : Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
MAKE THE DAY SUPER

MAKE THE DAY SUPER

On Feb 2, 2018
At 7:00pm
In Inspirations , Lifestyle
It’s here, another Super Bowl event! It’s a Sunday that so many wait for with excitement.
There is just something about the Super Bowl that brings out the “fan” in
everyone even if their favorite team isn’t participating. Menus are planned, beverages
are purchased, guest’s lists are made, and it’s time to get your party on. Some
parties are more boisterous than others. Some are laid back and totally family
friendly. Others definitely should have a rating system like movies to warn us of L
and V because it can get fairly rough! Usually everyone just looks forward to having
a good time with family and friends and (hopefully) seeing their favorite team
win. On the serious side, I’d like to remind you, as a host, a guest, or those that are
heading out to a sports bar or restaurant to enjoy the game, please remember that drinking
and driving do not mix!  Love your friends and family enough to take their keys, and
either drive them, find them a ride, or call a cab or uber ride.  Don’t let a super day end on a
sad note! And, could you pass the wings, chips, salsa and guacamole?

