ONE VERY SWEET JOURNEY

By Trishna Buch

Last Friday, after having eaten healthily for four weeks, I

decided that I wanted/needed a sugar fix and made my

way down to Campeche Coffee ETC on Sixth Street in

Texas City. While I was there and waiting for my drink,

I was having a casual conversation with the café owner.

While talking, I noticed a dish I had not seen before and

when I asked what it was, I was told it was a homemade

tiramisu and was offered a sample. I was then given the

business card of the woman who made the tiramisu and

was told that she makes a number of other desserts and

delivers them to anyone who orders from her. I knew this

would be a great story, so I contacted the business and

here we are.

The business, Sweet Bea Gourmet Fudge and Pralines,

was opened on October 11, 1995. Its owner, who is

best known as Sweet Bea, gained a love for baking from

her mother. “My mother made this amazing crème filling

cake,” she told me. “And, one day, I decided I wanted to

learn how to make it so I asked my mom to teach me. But

she told that if I wanted to learn, I had to get in the kitchen

and watch her at work.” So that is exactly what Sweet Bea

did, and she was eventually able to master the crème filling.

“I now use it as a base for my Pecan Pralines,” Sweet

Bea told me.

Once she mastered the crème filling cake, Sweet Bea

knew she had found her calling and decided she wanted

to develop her talents and branch out in the baking world.

She told me that, when she was younger she sat in a folding

chair outside of a location in Louisiana and only sold

pralines. “Eventually I began selling peanut-butter fudge

as well, and for the longest time all I sold were pralines

and peanut butter fudge.” Sweet Bea continued to work

hard and develop her baking talents, and today she can

say that she has accomplished her dream of branching

out in the baking world. Sweet Bea Gourmet Fudge and

Pralines’ menu consists of several desserts including flavored

pralines, cheesecakes, pie and fudge. If you are

interested in having blueberry cheesecake, coconut pralines,

mocha cayenne fudge or several other choices of

desserts, Sweet Bea’s Gourmet Fudge and Pralines is the

best option for you.

So how can you get hold of these desserts? I asked

Sweet Bea and she told me that people can place orders

through the website—sweetbeapralines.com—or through

the Facebook page at facebook.com/sweetbeapralines. “I

deliver to anywhere in the Texas area and I ship to anywhere

outside of Texas,” she told me. Sweet Bea’s desserts

are so loved that, when Harvey came through and

caused her to have to stop production for a few months,

she started getting calls from clients asking when she

would be starting production again. She told me that she

was able to re-start production in November, and is now

working on getting everything back on track.

If you would like to order some of Sweet Bea’s desserts,

you can do so at her website or on her Facebook page.

Custom orders cost $30, the Sweet Bea’s Half Dozen Pralines

cost $25, the Sweet Bea’s Dozen Pralines cost $35

and the Sweet Bea’s Half Dozen Fudge cost $35. And if

you would like to order items on an individual basis, they

cost between $8 and $10. For more information, and if

you are interested in volunteering to help Sweet Bea out

at vendor shows, you can contact her at 281-704-1744.