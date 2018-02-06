COM MUSIC MAJORS MAKE ALL-STATE
By College Of The Mainland
(Texas City, Texas) — Austin Kelton and Daniel Watson,
both music majors at
College of the Mainland, were selected through audition
to perform with the Texas Community College Band
Directors All-State Jazz Ensemble this month. Kelton
and Watson are both trombone players. “I am really
happy for them” said
Sparky Koerner, professor of fine arts. “They both put
in lots of practice on the audition music and it has paid
off.”
They are both graduates of Texas City High School,
Austin in 2017 and Daniel in 2015, and products of its
find band program. They both enrolled this semester as
music majors at COM and that made them eligible to
audition for the TCCBDA All-State group.
They will perform in San Antonio at the Texas Music
Educators Conference this month. Music will be sent to
them so that they can prepare for rehearsals that will
take place there prior to the concert. They will get the
opportunity to rehearse and perform under Alan Baylock,
director of the One O’Clock Lab Band at the University
of North Texas.
“That will be exciting for them, considering Alan directs
one of the best university jazz bands in the country.” said
Koerner, a graduate of the University of North Texas.
This continues a tradition at College of the Mainland.
Over the many years Professor Koerner has been teaching
at COM 28 students have performed in AllState and
All-Star jazz groups. Both Kelton and Watson perform
with the COM Jazz Ensemble.
