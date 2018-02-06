COM MUSIC MAJORS MAKE ALL-STATE

By College Of The Mainland

(Texas City, Texas) — Austin Kelton and Daniel Watson,

both music majors at

College of the Mainland, were selected through audition

to perform with the Texas Community College Band

Directors All-State Jazz Ensemble this month. Kelton

and Watson are both trombone players. “I am really

happy for them” said

Sparky Koerner, professor of fine arts. “They both put

in lots of practice on the audition music and it has paid

off.”

They are both graduates of Texas City High School,

Austin in 2017 and Daniel in 2015, and products of its

find band program. They both enrolled this semester as

music majors at COM and that made them eligible to

audition for the TCCBDA All-State group.

They will perform in San Antonio at the Texas Music

Educators Conference this month. Music will be sent to

them so that they can prepare for rehearsals that will

take place there prior to the concert. They will get the

opportunity to rehearse and perform under Alan Baylock,

director of the One O’Clock Lab Band at the University

of North Texas.

“That will be exciting for them, considering Alan directs

one of the best university jazz bands in the country.” said

Koerner, a graduate of the University of North Texas.

This continues a tradition at College of the Mainland.

Over the many years Professor Koerner has been teaching

at COM 28 students have performed in AllState and

All-Star jazz groups. Both Kelton and Watson perform

with the COM Jazz Ensemble.